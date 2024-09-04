Historic Hawk Racing feat at Cadwell Park spurs them on for ‘showdown’

Hawk Racing completed a historic accomplishment at Cadwell Park.

It was their first time on the podium with two riders since 2004.

The first race of the most recent British Superbike Championship weekend saw Lee Jackson finish second, and Charlie Nesbitt third.

Jackson said: “It was a good weekend for myself and the team. We got ourselves into a good position during the test, working away at the settings, which helped us going into Sunday.

“Going into qualifying a few nerves kicked in as I wanted to make sure I was on the front two rows and I managed just that, qualifying fourth.

“With the first job done, it meant I could relax and look forward to the first race. I got off to a great start and I settled into the group nicely before chasing Kyle down to finish second.

“Monday came and again it was a great race. I feel like I could of clinched the win, but it’s always difficult to pass there, so to take another podium was great.

“The last race I was fighting for the podium, this time a few more people was in the hunt, but once I got myself into the rhythm I managed to get third.

“A massive thank you to my team for working hard all weekend and giving me a bike to fight with, it’s been coming all season, so we are looking forward to continuing the form now into the last three rounds.”

Nesbitt said: “I’m absolutely over the moon with the results at the weekend for me and the team. It’s been a long time since a double podium and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Team Manager Steve Hicken said: “It was a fantastic weekend for the team, and long overdue!

“It has been 20 years since the team’s last double rider podium, which seems incredible to think about, especially as I have been at every race since then!

“Both riders did a great job, but I’m delighted for all the team members who really deserve the celebrations and we can hopefully keep the form going into Oulton Park.”

The next phase of the BSB campaign is the ‘showdown’ and the MasterMac Honda team head into it with form on their side.