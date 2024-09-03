Gearlink Kawasaki announces withdrawal from racing

Gearlink Kawasaki will end 20 years of British Championship racing at the end of this year.

The team, effectively started in 2004 by Michael and Norma de Bidaph, has long been the official Kawasaki team in British Supersport, coming close to the title with Ben Wilson in 2011 and again with Alastair Seeley in 2013.

“It would be fitting to say that this is the end of an era that started in 2004,” said team owner Micheal de Bidaph. “My darling Norma and I part sponsored James Hillier that year and at the end of that season decided to set up our own team.

“In 2005, we competed in the Supersport cup series with James, his dad, a Transit van and a small camper for the two of us.

“Throughout the past twenty years we have had highs and lows with many race wins by different riders and have thoroughly enjoyed life in the paddock making many friends along the way.

“I must admit that we never set out to achieve such success ending up with an Arctic, a 40-foot Motorhome, several race bikes and numerous race equipment, but I think our deep passion for this wonderful sport has been a contributing factor towards this feat.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our dear friends Ben & Louise Wilson for doing such a great job in running the team over the past few years, Ross Burridge at Kawasaki UK, Stuart Higgs and the MSVR staff and all of our sponsors especially product suppliers as without them none of this would have been possible.”

Ben Wilson is perhaps the rider most synonymous with gearlink, having ridden for the team from 2009–2015, finishing second in the British Supersport Championship to Alastair Seeley in 2011 in a final-round Brands Hatch showdown.

Following a move to the Superstock 1000 class in 2016, Wilson suffered injuries at the North West 200 road race, but later made a return to the Supersport class with Gearlink, going on to be team manager, a role he still occupies now.

“Gearlink Kawasaki has been a massive part of my life and really has moulded me into the person I am today,” Wilson said. “I've had some big highs and equally some big lows, chased championships and had the privilege of standing on the podium many times in the iconic green and orange livery.

“The past few years of running the team have been an honour and a privilege, and we have enjoyed much success along the way.

“We never quite managed a Championship title, but we came pretty close! This is the end of an era now, and it will leave a huge hole in mine and my family's life, but the time feels right now to make this Gearlink’s last season.”