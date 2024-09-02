BSB mourn death of paralysed woman who inspirationally rode a Superbike

The British Superbike Championship has paid tribute after the death of a paralysed woman, who had previously rode motorcycles for charity.

Claire Lomas MBE has died after an accident in Jordan, in the Middle East, at the age of 44.

She had raised nearly £1m for charity after being paralysed in a horse riding accident in 2007.

Lomas completed several incredible challenges to raise money for paralysis organisations.

She became the first person to walk the London Marathon in a robotic suit - it took her 17 days.

Among her inspirational activities in the name of charity, Lomas learned how to ride motorcycles.

She even overcame hurdles in her pursuit of racing bikes. A planned lap of the Mountain Course at the Manx Grand Prix in 2018 was cancelled by organisers due to concerns about her safety.

Instead, Lomas rode a lap at every British Superbike Championship round in 2018. She was on a Suzuki SV 650, specially adapted for her disability.

The Suzuki had clips to keep her knees and feet in place as Lomas travelled at around 100mph.

Last year, Lomas completed a lap of the North West 200.

BSB Series and Race Director Stuart Higgs said after her death: “Sad to learn this news, Claire was an amazingly driven person and her various laps at BSB events and circuits were one of many formidable challenges she set herself.

“My condolences to her family and friends.”