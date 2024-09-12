Ryan Vickers seeks return to winning ways to mount late BSB title bid

Ryan Vickers heads into the Showdown rounds of the 2024 British Superbike Championship quietly confident he can get back to the winning ways that have seen him win more races than any other rider this season.

The OMG GRILLA Yamaha rider has topped the podium on seven occasions in what has been a breakthrough season for the Norfolk rider, Vickers’ title aspirations blunted only by an injury picked up towards the beginning of the year.

Nevertheless, though Vickers begins the final three events facing down an 86 point margin to Tommy Bridewell atop the standings, the greater rewards for victory at Oulton Park, Donington Park and Brands Hatch give him hope that he can still be a factor in this year’s title battle.

“We finished Oulton Park earlier in the year really strong, and I’m looking forward to going back there.

“This time of year always throws up something out of the ordinary with the cooler temperatures, meaning it can take longer to dry under the trees if it rains, or just general track temperature – which adds a bit of uncertainty into the mix.

“This round also marks the start of the Showdown, which is exciting to try and capitalise on the extra points available. I can’t wait to get back to work with my team.

“We’ve had a great run of form recently and hope to bounce back to that form after the tough run at Cadwell to get ourselves into a stronger position heading towards the final two rounds.”