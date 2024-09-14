British Superbikes Oulton Park: First win after “hiccup” takes Ryde into the championship lead

The opening race of the Showdown at Oulton Park was an eventful one for Kyle Ryde.

The OMG Grilla rider had started from pole on his Yamaha, only to lose out on the first lap after an electric start from Josh Brookes saw the Australian take over out front.

A change of tactics was required when sitting in behind soon brought fellow podium finisher Glenn Irwin into play:

“The plan was to be on pole position - to try and do what I did at Cadwell really, see if I can - not pull a gap - but control the race at the front and make it hard for the guys behind, but Josh was really fast in the first three, four laps, especially in sector one and even when I did use a lot of tyre to try and pass him, he passed me straight back.

So I was clever in that I just sat behind him to save the tyre, but then it obviously brought Glenn into the picture and when Glenn passed me I thought I was going to be in trouble, ‘cause when Glenn gets in his little mood at the front of the race it’s very hard to pass, very late on the brakes, and his bike’s real good where it needs to be.

The only thing I did was save the tyre best I could so I had a great shot at the end to try and win the race”.

Sat in third the #77 saw his race take a further dramatic turn when he rapidly fell from the lead three back into the clutches of Lee Jackson behind. Ryde explained his need to go backwards was based in safety after his dash protector had come loose on his bike:

"That little hiccup… the plastic case on my dash was rattling and eventually it fell off and I wanted to chuck it off the track safely, so I didn’t get told off or get penalised, so I cost myself a second or two and I was lucky really, ‘cause it gave me a gap back to the guys so I ended up setting the fastest lap, which put me on pole for tomorrow, so I was fortunate for that and had just enough time for a pass on both and win the race as well".

Hopes had been high after a strong Cadwell Park, where Ryde had taken two wins and a second place, but after dropping Ryde initially thought third was the best on offer in race one. Knuckling down, a series of three fastest laps saw him back in the leaders and in with a shout of a win. Ryde took his chance and came out on top - as he had at the last round where he had seen little success previously - for his first win at the Cheshire track:

“After the issue I had I was going to accept third might have been good enough, anything else was a bonus.

To win my first race at Oulton - it was a bit… I wouldn’t call it the easiest race, a lot going on, but yeah, it was a good race and roll on tomorrow”.