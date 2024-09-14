2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Qualifying Results

It was all change as the chequered flag waved as Kyle Ryde snapped up a late pole position at the ninth round of the championship, as BSB made it’s return to Oulton Park to get the Showdown portion of the season underway.

Tommy Bridewell had been sitting at the top of the timesheets and feeling he had done all he could, was off his bike and debriefing in his pit box with two minutes remaining.

Almost as he sat down, Josh Brookes had popped up at the top of the timesheets, but the late changes were not over.

Sitting fourth, Ryde was out for a final run on his OMG Grilla Yamaha and had Danny Kent in the distance to use as a marker after several slow laps in traffic.

British Superbikes Round Nine - Oulton Park (Showdown) - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) 1m 33.715s 2 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +0.040s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.055s 4 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.072s 5 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.298s 6 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.350s 7 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +0.416s 8 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +0.432s 9 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.539s 10 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) +0.631s 11 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +0.659s 12 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) +0.696s 13 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +0.758s 14 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +0.975s 15 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) +1.520s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 16 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 34.917s 17 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) 1m 34.971s 18 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 35.026s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) 1m 35.839s 20 Richard Kerr IRL Team IWR Honda (Honda) 1m 35.963s 21 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) 1m 35.964s 22 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 36.035s 23 Bradley Perie GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) 1m 36.583s 24 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) 1m 37.871s 25 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) No Time 26 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) DNS

As the flag came out, Ryde crossed the line and took a very late pole with a lap of 1m 33.715s.

Brookes had looked back to his best on Friday finishing the day second for FHO Racing. The BMW Motorrad rider held on to second on the grid, just 0.040s behind after a huge final sector, crediting his team for getting him in the running on the opening day instead of having to play catch-up with the turnaround.

Championship leader Bridewell, by contrast, got off to a slow start on Friday, finishing the day twelfth and only just making the cut to go directly into Q2. FP3 gave the chance to show improvements had been found, finishing second, which gave the promise of a strong qualifying.

That looked likely to be pole before the late drama, leaving the Honda UK rider third.

Glenn Irwin was sat in second when he stopped on track late in the session with an issue on his Hagar Ducati.

The PBM rider attempted to restart, but oil by the tyre saw flames spray out of the side of his bike, leaving the Northern Irish rider out of action as he dropped to fourth.

Arriving on fine form after topping both Friday sessions, Charlie Nesbitt was looking to build on a strong performance at the last round at Cadwell Park, which saw him pick up a front row start, a podium finish and two fourth places.

The MasterMac Honda rider then topped the morning FP3 session right before qualifying, but was pushed back in an incredibly close Q2, just 0.298s off the pole lap in fifth.

The whole team brought the Cadwell run of form to Oulton Park, with teammate Lee Jackson just behind in sixth.

Ryan Vickers was seventh quickest on the second OMG Grilla Yamaha, with eighth placed Leon Haslam also within half a second of pole for his ROKiT Haslam BMW Motorrad team.

McAMS rider Kent was ninth quickest, with Christian Iddon completing the top ten in the session for Oxford Products Ducati.

Jason O’Halloran was the best of the Q1 graduates in eleventh for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.626s

Oulton Park in 2023:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s

Oulton Park in 2023

Round 2

Qualifying:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Leon Haslam

3: Storm Stacey

Race 1:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Leon Haslam

3: Glenn Irwin

Race 2:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Leon Haslam

3:Kyle Ryde

Round 9 (Showdown)

Qualifying:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Lee Jackson

3: Leon Haslam

Race 2:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Lee Jackson

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Lee Jackson

Main Season 2024:

Qualifying:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Ryan Vickers

Race 1:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Christian Iddon

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 2:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Christian Iddon

Race 3:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Christian Iddon

3: Ryan Vickers

Q1- O’Halloran safely through as Cook and Stacey make late lunge for progression

Jason O’Halloran had sat at the top of the timesheets in the first session, and was comfortable enough to be sat in the pits, with fellow provisional place fillers Rory Skinner and Fraser Rogers.

Their confidence was misplaced as a late run from Max Cook (13th) saw him into second, followed on track by Storm Stacey (15th) who moved into third. Stacey tried the same tactic in Q2, but was shut down each time by Cook.

That left Skinner as the first rider to miss out, so he will fill 16th on the grid, with Rogers, who is still recovering from his double leg break, 17th.

Andrew Irwin was on the limit, surviving a rough trip over the kerb at Britten’s that almost unseated the Honda rider. Unable to tidy his lap, Irwin starts 18th.

Franco Bourne took part in FP3 but was due to be assessed after the session, with qualifying straight after. Bourne and the Rapid Honda team made the decision to withdraw from the weekend, with limited feeling in his hand due to his scaphoid injury.

Richard Kerr (20th), after deputising for Rory Skinner at Cheshire Mouldings BMW, makes the switch to Team IWR, on more familiar Honda machinery - the manufacturer he took his Superstock title on - this time filling in for the injured Alex Olsen on the Pathway bike.

Lewis Rollo, who already has the top Pathway entry title secured, is looking to be the top rookie in 2024 overall. His IN Competition/SENCAT Aprilia bike had an issue leaving him last on the grid.