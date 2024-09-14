Jorge Martin reveals new reason for pitlane decision after “what the f***” shock

Newly released footage provides a new perspective

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Unseen footage has revealed a fresh reason for Jorge Martin’s disastrous decision to go into the pits at last weekend’s San Marino MotoGP.

Martin was the first rider to react to raindrops falling by pulling into the pitlane for a change of tyres.

The move backfired as the track immediately dried up, leaving Martin languishing in 15th while title rivals Marc Marquez (who won) and Pecco Bagnaia (runner-up) gained ground in the championship standings.

Martin was consoled in his garage afterwards: “That’s just how it goes, man…”

He responded: “After that, I couldn’t, I had to wait. I couldn’t pass anyone unless they sent me out.

“Then with Vinales behind, I stopped. But afterwards I was fast.

It’s one point. F***!

“I could do laps in the low 1:35s easily.”

Newly released footage showed Martin and Bagnaia’s candid chat shortly after the race ended.

“Pecco, man… for f*** sake,” said an almost speechless Martin.

Bagnaia replied: “I saw you go in and thought ‘what the f*** is he doing!’”

Martin revealed that he expected Bagnaia to pit first. He said: “It was raining, raining a lot. I thought ‘he stuck his leg out, so he will stop…’”

Bagnaia explained: “Because I wanted to touch.”

Martin: “But then I came out and it wasn’t raining anymore. No!”

Bagnaia: “The weather can change in a second.”

More new footage showed Bagnaia privately talking to his engineers while Marquez partied in the background.

Bagnaia was told: “F***, if you came into the pitlane we would have been f*****!”

The MotoGP champion replied: “It’s lucky we didn’t.”

Bagnaia was asked: “Did you think about it?”

He said: “It didn’t smell like rain.”

