Andrew Irwin keeps positive mindset as he clings onto BSB title dreams

Andrew Irwin has declared himself ‘fully fit and raring to go’ following his injury woes last time out at Cadwelll Park as the Ulsterman prepares to get back on track for Round 9 of the 2024 British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park.

The Honda Racing UK rider was sidelined for all three races held at the Louth venue during the August Bank Holiday weekend, the triple non-score putting the anchors on a head of steam that had seen Irwin well inside the top ten in the overall standings.

With his Cadwell Park dramas now behind him, Irwin is optimistic of getting back to the form that has seen him on the BSB podium on two occasions this year

“I can’t escape the fact that Cadwell wasn’t in the plan. Unfortunately, we had to miss the races which is frustrating because I was fast in all conditions throughout the weekend and I believe another strong result was on the cards.

“That said, all of my focus and energy is on looking forward and leaving that in the past. I am fully fit and raring to get to Oulton and continue our progression.

“It will be good to get back to a circuit that we have raced at before this year and see just how far we have developed the package. I feel like I am riding in a good way and for sure the bike is in a stronger place too, so let’s see what the weekend can bring.”

The first of three ‘Showdown’ triple-headers to decide this year’s BSB Champion, though Irwin heads to Cheshire classified 12th in the overall standings, he has the distinction of still being considered among the title contenders.

While it would take some extraordinary fortune for Irwin to bridge the 180 point chasm between himself and table topping Honda Racing UK team-mate Tommy Bridewell, with a maximum of 255 points still up for grabs, Irwin remarkably remains in with a shout.