Glenn Irwin lashes out at “arm chair k**bs ” as Haslam confirms lock-up

Irwin took to social media after receiving criticism of his race winning move in the second race at Oulton Park in the Showdown.

Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024,
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The heavily delayed and shortened sprint race at Oulton Park had it’s fair share of drama, but it was a late move for the lead from Glenn Irwin which saw the Ducati rider defending himself online.

Leon Haslam had been leading when the Hagar Ducati rider caught up on the very last lap of the ten, at Hislop’s. Initially it seemed there had been possible contact between the pair, with the BMW needing to run off up the slip road, rejoining third to avoid a shortcut penalty.

The PBM rider took to X, formerly Twitter, to vent at the assumption he had caused the drop for his rival, posting:

“Arm chair k**bs out in full force. Leon locked the front, TV made it look different. All cool as hell. Friend and fan of Leon. Shut up knob heads lol”

This was the version of events that the former BSB champion had already confirmed to be true, in both his Eurosport interview and the one on the Bennetts British Superbikes account where he added:

“Glenn made the move, I know I was struggling out the corner before and we struggled the whole race trying to stop the thing - kept locking the front brake, so as soon as he come alongside me, I lost the front and obviously had to take the slip road”.

Irwin had already been in the thick of the drama, having to stage a comeback when Christian Iddon hit the front and immediately crashed right in front of the Northern Irish rider.

Regrouping, the fastest lap brought him back to the lead and the win, giving him a glimmer of title hope and pole for the final race in Cheshire.

Race three did not go his way and Irwin faded back to finish ninth, leaving Oulton Park third in the championship and 45 points away from 2023 title rival, reigning champion Tommy Bridewell ahead of the next round at Donington Park.

