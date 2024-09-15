2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round nine of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, where Glenn Irwin came back from an early incident to take victory.

Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 2
Glenn Irwin BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 2
© Ian Hopgood Photography

A long delay saw the sprint shortened, with Glenn Irwin making a return to winning ways in the shortened ten lap dash as the Showdown continued at a wet Oulton Park.

Those not comfortable in the wet swiftly fell backwards, Irwin was heading in the opposite direction and soon hit the front at the end of lap one.

Christian Iddon was on a march and took over on lap three only to immediately hit the deck at Shell Oils - the Hager Ducati man was sat in behind and quick thinking saw him avoid the fallen Oxford Products bike and rider, but running over onto the grass was costly - re-joining seventh.

The PBM rider was not done and knuckled down to come back to the group behind then-leader Leon Haslam.

A move which saw him in line with position rivals Tommy Bridewell, Lewis Rollo and Danny Kent saw him to the front of that group, before putting in the fastest lap as he chased down the BMW ahead.

British Superbikes Round Nine - Oulton Park (Showdown)   - Race results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)17m 42.973s
2Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.679s
3Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.300s
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.618s
5Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)+3.706s
6Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+4.472s
7Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+4.762s
8Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+7.811s
9Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+12.351s
10Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+13.592s
11Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+13.646s
12Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+14.081s
13Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+16.073s
14Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+16.497s
15Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+16.697s
16Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+17.402s
17Bradley PerieGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)+19.007
18Richard KerrIRLTeam IWR Honda (Honda)+29.583s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)+42.805s
20Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+43.086s
21Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)+1m 20.118s
22Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNF
23Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
24Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)DNF
25Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)DNS
26Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)DNS

A hard move on the final lap left little room for Haslam, who locked the front and ran on at the same time, leaving the #2 to pick up his seventh win of the season.

That move elevated Kent to his first podium finish at the Cheshire track, taking second for McAMS Yamaha, 0.679s behind.

Haslam had looked to be set to pick up his first win since his championship winning season in 2018, but was denied at the last minute, losing enough time to avoid a penalty, the ROKiT Haslam Racing rider instead claimed third.

Bridewell stayed upright after his off in race one, which left him ninth on the grid. The Honda rider was up to fifth by lap two and was in the mix for the rostrum places before stealing away fourth at the finish line.

It was without question that Lewis Rollo was the best Pathway bike, holding his own in the lead group and challenging Bridewell regularly when he held second on his way to fifth on the Aprilia, after another strong wet weather performance.

There was a small gap before Jason O’Halloran arrived at the chequered flag in sixth, only just ahead of MasterMac Honda’s Lee Jackson as their battle went all the way to the line.

Storm Stacey was again strong in the damp conditions, taking eight for LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki.

Stacey held a considerable on-track advantage over Andrew Irwin, who placed ninth on the second factory Honda, with  Fraser Rogers completing the top ten for TAG Honda.

Billy McConnell was held back in a close finish, leaving him eleventh.

A race to forget for OMG Grilla Yamaha

Ryde once again started from pole position, earned from a blistering set of laps in race one which allowed him to get back to the leaders and fight for his win.

That form deserted him in the sketchy wet conditions as the #77 bike tentatively tiptoed around the track.

Quickly down to sixth, Ryde was soon in the clutches of the next group on track, who after being held up as he tried to hold on to as many points as possible, picked him off one by one.

The last rider to pass him for twelfth was his team-mate Ryan Vickers.

Vickers started seventh, but was quickest in the morning warm-up. He still went backwards on the race start after a shunt from a Kawasaki on lap one, which saw him 14th.

His comeback was halted as Charlie Nesbitt suffered a very similar fall to Iddon, but at Old Hall, with Vickers on the grass in the same manner as Irwin. That took him out of the points, with his final pass on Ryde seeing him recover to twelfth.

The remaining points went to FHO Racing rider Peter Hickman in 14th and Completely Motorbikes man Max Cook in 15th. Josh Brookes just missed out in 16th after fading back from a front row start.

Replacement rider at IWR Racing, Richard Kerr was 18th on the Pathway bike.

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.626s

Oulton Park in 2023:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s

Oulton Park in 2023

Round 2
Qualifying:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Storm Stacey

Race 1:
1: Josh Brookes
2: Leon Haslam
3: Glenn Irwin

Race 2:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:
1: Glenn Irwin 
2: Leon Haslam
3:Kyle Ryde

Round 9 (Showdown)

Qualifying:
1: Tommy Bridewell
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Leon Haslam

Race 2: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Lee Jackson
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3: 
1: Tommy Bridewell 
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Lee Jackson

Main Season 2024:
Qualifying:
1:  Kyle Ryde
2: Glenn Irwin
3: Ryan Vickers

Race 1: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Christian Iddon
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 2: 
1: Glenn Irwin
2: Tommy Bridewell
3: Christian Iddon

Race 3: 
1: Glenn Irwin 
2: Christian Iddon
3: Ryan Vickers

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There was only one further faller after Iddon and Nesbitt, with Rory Skinner flying off at HIzzy’s on lap seven.

Rapid Honda and  Franco Bourne withdrew after FP3,to recover from his recent scaphoid injury.

Danny Buchan was absent following his heavy fall after a highside on Saturday.

Championship Standings

A careful ride for Ryde allowed Bridewell to take back over at the top of the overall standings, with 312 - a lead of nine over the Yamaha man.

The increased 25 points for a Showdown win sees Irwin move on to 281, now 31 points adrift.

A fall sees Iddon fade out of contention, still fourth on 231, while Vickers only taking twelfth sees him now a huge 86 points behind.

