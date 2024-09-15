2024 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (2)

A long delay saw the sprint shortened, with Glenn Irwin making a return to winning ways in the shortened ten lap dash as the Showdown continued at a wet Oulton Park.

Those not comfortable in the wet swiftly fell backwards, Irwin was heading in the opposite direction and soon hit the front at the end of lap one.

Christian Iddon was on a march and took over on lap three only to immediately hit the deck at Shell Oils - the Hager Ducati man was sat in behind and quick thinking saw him avoid the fallen Oxford Products bike and rider, but running over onto the grass was costly - re-joining seventh.

The PBM rider was not done and knuckled down to come back to the group behind then-leader Leon Haslam.

A move which saw him in line with position rivals Tommy Bridewell, Lewis Rollo and Danny Kent saw him to the front of that group, before putting in the fastest lap as he chased down the BMW ahead.

British Superbikes Round Nine - Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 17m 42.973s 2 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.679s 3 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +2.300s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.618s 5 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) +3.706s 6 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +4.472s 7 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +4.762s 8 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) +7.811s 9 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +12.351s 10 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +13.592s 11 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +13.646s 12 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +14.081s 13 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +16.073s 14 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +16.497s 15 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +16.697s 16 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +17.402s 17 Bradley Perie GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) +19.007 18 Richard Kerr IRL Team IWR Honda (Honda) +29.583s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) +42.805s 20 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) +43.086s 21 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) +1m 20.118s 22 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF 23 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 24 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) DNF 25 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) DNS 26 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) DNS

A hard move on the final lap left little room for Haslam, who locked the front and ran on at the same time, leaving the #2 to pick up his seventh win of the season.

That move elevated Kent to his first podium finish at the Cheshire track, taking second for McAMS Yamaha, 0.679s behind.

Haslam had looked to be set to pick up his first win since his championship winning season in 2018, but was denied at the last minute, losing enough time to avoid a penalty, the ROKiT Haslam Racing rider instead claimed third.

Bridewell stayed upright after his off in race one, which left him ninth on the grid. The Honda rider was up to fifth by lap two and was in the mix for the rostrum places before stealing away fourth at the finish line.

It was without question that Lewis Rollo was the best Pathway bike, holding his own in the lead group and challenging Bridewell regularly when he held second on his way to fifth on the Aprilia, after another strong wet weather performance.

There was a small gap before Jason O’Halloran arrived at the chequered flag in sixth, only just ahead of MasterMac Honda’s Lee Jackson as their battle went all the way to the line.

Storm Stacey was again strong in the damp conditions, taking eight for LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki.

Stacey held a considerable on-track advantage over Andrew Irwin, who placed ninth on the second factory Honda, with Fraser Rogers completing the top ten for TAG Honda.

Billy McConnell was held back in a close finish, leaving him eleventh.

A race to forget for OMG Grilla Yamaha

Ryde once again started from pole position, earned from a blistering set of laps in race one which allowed him to get back to the leaders and fight for his win.

That form deserted him in the sketchy wet conditions as the #77 bike tentatively tiptoed around the track.

Quickly down to sixth, Ryde was soon in the clutches of the next group on track, who after being held up as he tried to hold on to as many points as possible, picked him off one by one.

The last rider to pass him for twelfth was his team-mate Ryan Vickers.

Vickers started seventh, but was quickest in the morning warm-up. He still went backwards on the race start after a shunt from a Kawasaki on lap one, which saw him 14th.

His comeback was halted as Charlie Nesbitt suffered a very similar fall to Iddon, but at Old Hall, with Vickers on the grass in the same manner as Irwin. That took him out of the points, with his final pass on Ryde seeing him recover to twelfth.

The remaining points went to FHO Racing rider Peter Hickman in 14th and Completely Motorbikes man Max Cook in 15th. Josh Brookes just missed out in 16th after fading back from a front row start.

Replacement rider at IWR Racing, Richard Kerr was 18th on the Pathway bike.

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.626s

Oulton Park in 2023:

Lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 33.620s

Oulton Park in 2023

Round 2

Qualifying:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Leon Haslam

3: Storm Stacey

Race 1:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Leon Haslam

3: Glenn Irwin

Race 2:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Leon Haslam

Race 3:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Leon Haslam

3:Kyle Ryde

Round 9 (Showdown)

Qualifying:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Lee Jackson

3: Leon Haslam

Race 2:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Lee Jackson

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 3:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Lee Jackson

Main Season 2024:

Qualifying:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Ryan Vickers

Race 1:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Christian Iddon

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 2:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Christian Iddon

Race 3:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Christian Iddon

3: Ryan Vickers

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There was only one further faller after Iddon and Nesbitt, with Rory Skinner flying off at HIzzy’s on lap seven.

Rapid Honda and Franco Bourne withdrew after FP3,to recover from his recent scaphoid injury.

Danny Buchan was absent following his heavy fall after a highside on Saturday.

Championship Standings

A careful ride for Ryde allowed Bridewell to take back over at the top of the overall standings, with 312 - a lead of nine over the Yamaha man.

The increased 25 points for a Showdown win sees Irwin move on to 281, now 31 points adrift.

A fall sees Iddon fade out of contention, still fourth on 231, while Vickers only taking twelfth sees him now a huge 86 points behind.