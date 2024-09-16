FHO Racing confirms BSB 2025 presence, riders to be announced

Following speculation that the FHO team could leave BSB at the end of 2024, confirmation came at Oulton Park that it will stay in 2025.

Peter Hickman, 2024 Oulton Park BSB (2). Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
The FHO Racing team will remain on the BSB grid in 2025, it has been confirmed.

The team, which currently fields Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman in BSB as well as in major road races such as the Isle of Man TT, has been subject to some speculation this year that it will not be returning in 2025.

However, Faye Ho, FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team principal, denied the rumours and confirmed that her team will be returning in 2025, although the rider line-up is still to be decided.

“It’s no secret that we’ve struggled this year and with that it could be very easy for people to speculate that we’re not returning, but I’m delighted to confirm that this is not the case,” Ho said.

“My team will be back in 2025 on the BSB grid. Sometimes things don’t go your way, and sometimes the results don’t come your way, but it’s how we deal with these knock-backs as a team and how we continue to move forward, which is the key thing.

“I have a superb team around me, and we all have the same goal and for next season this does not change. As soon as we have news about our riders for the season, we will announce this, but we have some exciting things in the pipeline and as soon as we can share the news we will.

“Thank you as always to all the fans for their ongoing support, it’s a pleasure to be able to put on a show for everyone and we will continue to do so.” 

