OMG Yamaha signs Superstock star Joe Talbot for BSB 2025

National Superstock title contender Joe Talbot will step up to the British Superbike class with OMG Yamaha in 2025.

Joe Talbot signs with OMG Racing for 2025 and 2026 BSB seasons.
OMG Yamaha has confirmed that it will be changing its BSB rider line-up in 2025, as it secures Joe Talbot for the next two seasons.

20-year-old Talbot has raced the National Superstock class since 2022, this year becoming a serious title contender alongside Davey Todd.

After last weekend’s Oulton Park round, Talbot is just five points behind Todd after finishing fifth in Sunday’s race, one place behind Todd, despite dropping outside the top 20 on the first of the 10 laps when he locked the front and ran straight on at the final corner.

Talbot’s move to OMG, one a two-year deal covering the 2025 and 2026 BSB seasons, was confirmed on Sunday morning at Oulton Park, before racing got underway, with additional confirmation that his first ride on the Yamaha Superbike will be after the end of the 2024 season in December.

Speaking about his step up to the Superbike class with OMG, Talbot said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the OMG Racing team and be a part of the Yamaha Motor UK family.

“I feel honoured and can’t wait to take on the challenge of racing in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. It has been a dream of mine since the start, there are a lot of great people behind me that has made this possible, and I wish to thank Alan and Paul for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get going and make my mark in the championship.”

Alan Gardner, OMG Racing team owner, added: “We are really excited to announce the arrival of Joe Talbot to the OMG Racing UK family in 2025. Joe has caught the eye of many in the BSB paddock with his rapid progression through Superstock 600 into 1000, and then the performances and rides he has delivered so far.

“We know he’ll be a good fit within our team for the next two years, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses with the Yamaha R1 in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.”

OMG hasn’t confirmed yet whether Talbot’s arrival will be on a third YZF-R1, or whether he will be replacing either multiple race winner Ryan Vickers, who Kyle Ryde, whose two victories at Oulton Park last weekend saw him close to within five points of BSB points leader Tommy Bridewell.

