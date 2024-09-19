British Superbike team announce switch from Kawasaki to Honda

CDH Racing will switch from Kawasaki to Honda machinery in 2025.

The team are running in this the British Superbike Championship this year with Luke Hedger.

An extension with title sponsor Whitecliffe Electrical Distribution for next year will coincide with a change of bike.

Team Owner Dean Hipwell said: “We are delighted to announce that Whitecliffe Electrical Distribution are supporting us again for the 2025 Bennetts BSB season, they’re great people and their support is paramount to our team and we look forward to a successful 2025 partnership.

“Ahead of the 2025 season we can also announce we will be changing manufacturer to Honda.

“We've had some highlights through our years with Kawasaki, but we feel now is the right time to make the change to support our growth and stability within the championship. 2025 is looking very exciting for us!”

David Tierney, Whitecliffe Electrical Distribution concluded: “We have really enjoyed our new partnership with the CDH Racing Team in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and so we are delighted to announce our return together next season.

“At Whitecliffe, we like to keep the lights on and wheels turning, so the dynamic world of Superbike racing fits perfectly with our ethos. We are already looking forward to building on this season in 2025.”

BSB returns for its penultimate round of the year later this month at Donington Park.

The season concludes at Brands Hatch on 11-13 October.