BSB squad and TT-winning outfit DAO Racing in Kawasaki split for 2025

The DAO Racing team has announced it will part ways with Kawasaki at the end of the 2024 British Superbike Championship.

DAO Racing has been an official Kawasaki team for a decade in the British Superbike Championship and on the international road racing scene, with a Senior Isle of Man TT win in 2019 with Dean Harrison among its standout results.

However, the squad has announced that it could not come to an agreement on a deal for 2025 and will part ways with Kawasaki at the end of the year.

Team manager Jonny Bagnall said: “After a partnership of 10 years, during negotiations towards the end of the season, we couldn’t come to a mutual agreement heading into 2025 that fit both parties, so unfortunately, we will be parting ways and starting a new venture for BSB 2025.

“We’ve had some brilliant times with Kawasaki and want to thank them for their support.

“From originally supplying us with ZX6s in our first year in National Superstock, right on through to our Senior TT win—the first win Kawasaki gained in almost 40 years—and then being a fully fledged BSB team, it’s been an incredible journey.

“They’ll be missed, and I’d like to thank all the guys and girls at Kawasaki for their support over the years.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing and Racing Department for Kawasaki UK added: “The DAO Racing team have been an important and successful part of the Kawasaki and Team Green family for a number of years, achieving some fantastic results along the way, including most notably a Senior TT win at the Isle of Man with Dean Harrison.

“It’s a shame to see them move away from the Kawasaki brand, but I would personally like to wish them all the best for their next steps.”

DAO Racing says it will announce its plans for 2025 in due course.

It currently fields Danny Buchan in BSB, though he currently sits 20th in the standings after a difficult year so far.

For 2024, Harrison split with DAO Racing to partner with the official Honda squad in BSB and on the roads.