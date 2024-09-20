“Rumour” teased that Ryan Vickers is close to joining World Superbike team

Ryan Vickers is rumoured to be on the move to the World Superbike Championship in 2025.

The British rider, who has won seven races in the BSB championship this season, was confirmed to be leaving the OMG Yamaha team, for which he has raced since the beginning of 2023, at the end of this year in an announcement made earlier this week.

As yet, there is no official confirmation on Vickers’ destination, but James Toseland teased during commentary on the Eurosport broadcast for WorldSBK FP1 at this weekend’s Cremona round that Vickers could be on his way to the World Championship with the Motocorsa Ducati team.

“There is a rumour that Vickers could be on the World Superbikes grid next season, in place of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, at the Motocorsa Ducati team," Toseland said.

“What an opportunity that would be!

“If Bradley Ray came here on a V4 Ducati, obviously it’s a better package and a faster bike than the Yamaha.

“This has been a really tough period for Yamaha. The past couple of rounds, even for Andrea Locatelli, have been a real struggle.

“If Vickers comes on a Ducati next year? He’s got to sort out the mistakes he’s been making in the lead of races.

“One at Oulton Park that we’ve just seen. You can’t make those mistakes at this level, or any level.

“But he looks like he’s got the potential to be really quick.

“He’s at the right age. He needs to come and learn the circuits.

“If it’s a good package - which we know that it is - let’s hope it’s a good opportunity for him.”

Vickers is set race in WorldSBK later this year when the OMG Yamaha team he currently races for in BSB will enter he and Kyle Ryde in the final round of the World Superbike Championship at Jerez on 18-20 October, the weekend after the Brands Hatch BSB finale.

The Motocorsa ride he is rumoured to be in consideration for is currently occupied by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who currently lies 17th in the riders’ standings with a best result of seventh coming in Race 2 at Most.