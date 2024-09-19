Ryan Vickers and OMG Yamaha to part ways at end of BSB 2024

Ryan Vickers and OMG Racing will split at the end of the 2024 British Superbike Championship, the team has announced.

Vickers joined OMG in 2023, replacing Bradley Ray who had stepped up to WorldSBK after winning the 2022 BSB title with the team.

2024 has seen OMG become the official Yamaha UK team in BSB, and this season has seen Vickers take seven wins, including sweeps at both Navarra and Brands Hatch.

However, six consecutive non-scores across the Donington Park and Knockhill rounds, as well as two DNFs at Cadwell Park have left Vickers out of championship contention, 106 points off the championship lead.

A statement by OMG Racing posted to their social media channels confirmed the news.

“After securing nine victories and 16 podiums together, OMG Racing UK’s partnership with Ryan Vickers will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 British Superbikes season,” the statement reads.

“Ryan’s time with us marked an exciting time in his career as he secured his first BSB class podium and victory with the OMG Yamaha and created lasting memories both on and off track across the two seasons – but all good things come to an end!

“Everyone at OMG Grilla Yamaha wishes Ryan all the best in his future endeavours.”

At the previous round of the BSB championship at Oulton Park, where Vickers’ current teammate Kyle Ryde took two victories, OMG announced that current National Superstock rider Joe Talbot will join the BSB grid next year on an OMG Yamaha.