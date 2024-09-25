Josh Davis Motorsport to return to British Supersport but seek one extra rider

Josh Davis Motorsport will return to the British Supersport Championship in 2025.

Carter Brown, aged 17, and Morgan McLaren-Wood, 19, have again been signed up by JDM for next season.

JDM competed in their debut season this year in the Supersport class, riding a Yamaha R6.

However, next season they are on the lookout to add a third rider to their ranks.

Brown said: “I’m very happy to re-sign for the Josh Davis Motorsport team next year. I’ve made great progress with the team this year and hope to continue moving this forward.

“I’m constantly putting in the hard work off the track and I strongly believe I can be a title contender next year on the JDM Yamaha.

“A huge thank you to Josh and Maureen for this opportunity, all the sponsors and the team for their hard work. Let’s see what we can achieve at the final two rounds of the season.”

Morgan McLaren-Wood added: “I’m super excited to continue my racing journey with JDM again next season.

“Josh and the team have been great all year and I think it’s the best route to carry on my progression. Thank you to Josh for giving me this opportunity again for 2025.”

Team owner Josh Davis commented: “I’m incredibly pleased that we are able to bring the team together again for 2025. Continuing our partnership with Carter and Morgan is something we are really excited about, as they’ve performed exceptionally well this year.

“We’ve gained crucial insights and track data for the Yamaha, which will benefit us moving into the new season.

“We are eager to welcome a third rider into the JDM camp and would love to hear from anyone interested in seizing this fantastic opportunity.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to Maureen for her invaluable contribution to the team.

“Without her support, our racing ambitions would not be possible. Josh Davis Motorsport looks forward to a thrilling 2025 season with its talented riders and new aspirations.”