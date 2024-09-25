British Superbike team’s long-standing title partnership to end

MotoRapido Racing and Oxford Products will no longer work together from next year.

Oxford Products have been the title partner of the British Superbike Championship team for six years.

But the collaboration will end at the conclusion of 2024.

Together, they have achieved 60 BSB podiums and won seven races.

Tommy Bridewell finished runner-up in the championship in 2021 representing the team.

MotoRapido Racing have finished as runner-up in the teams’ championship on two occasions with Oxford Products as their title sponsor.

In the Supersport class, they achieved a championship last year with Ben Currie on a Ducati V2.

Christian Iddon is currently representing the team and is fourth in the BSB standings.

MotoRapido are seeking new sponsorship opportunities for 2025 and beyond.