Kyle Ryde signs deal to confirm his 2025 BSB plans

Kyle Ryde will stay with the OMG Racing British Superbike Championship team next season.

Ryde has signed a one-year contract extension to continue riding a Yamaha into 2025.

Ryde and OMG Racing have already been together for four seasons, and he has won 13 BSB races with the squad.

2025 will be Ryde’s second year in Yamaha Motor UK’s official BSB team. OMG Racing took over from McAMS Yamaha this year.

OMG Racing had already confirmed that Joe Talbot with join their ranks in 2025 and 2026, so he will be alongside Ryde next year.

There are just two rounds remaining in this year’s BSB season.

This weekend the action heads to Donington Park, Ryde’s home round.

He is just six points behind title rival Tommy Bridewell.

Ryde said: “I’m delighted to be remaining with the OMG Racing family for 2025. The team have played a huge part in my career so far, and I’m excited for that to continue next year.

“The whole team and I have made huge progress with the R1, and with the changes coming I’m excited to see what that means for us moving forwards.

"We’re all hungry for more success next season, but we’re aware of the current job at hand, so we’ll give it all to return in 2025 as the British Superbike Champion. I want to thank Alan, Paul and the whole OMG Racing team for their continued support.”

Alan Gardner, Team Owner of OMG Racing UK, said: “We knew that retaining Kyle’s services for next season was a must for us, so we are over the moon to have him stay with the OMG Racing UK team next year.

“He’s been with us for four seasons and has grown such an impressive amount, not only as a rider but also as a person, and we’re delighted to have him with us again in 2025.

"He’s delivered the team so much success over recent seasons and long may that continue. After the announcement of Joe Talbot at Oulton Park, 2025 is set to be an exciting year for us.”

Paul Curran, Team Principal at OMG Racing UK, said: “Of course we are pleased to have Kyle back with us next year.

“He’s proven himself as a top rider in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship over many years and as a team, it was only natural that we’d want to keep Kyle for 2025.

“He has impressed us on many occasions, standing on the top step together 13 times so far, and taking 19 further podiums in OMG colours. We are all excited to see what next season holds and continue to add to those stats together.”