Warning for BSB rivals about Yamaha R1’s proficiency at Donington Park

McAMS Racing's Danny Kent seeks first BSB win

McAMS Racing are determined to take advantage of their Yamaha's competitiveness at Donington Park.

The British Superbike Championship's penultimate round of the season is this weekend.

Danny Kent arrives after a podium last time out at Oulton Park. He is fifth in the BSB standings.

Kent was third in Race at the previous Donington Park round earlier this season.

McAMS Racing team owner Tim Martin said: "Both the team and I are excited to be heading to Donington Park this weekend.

"We secured a podium there earlier in the year after what was a dramatic battle among the guys at the front.

"We expect the weather conditions to be a bit colder than they were last time.

"But nevertheless, it's a venue that Danny likes and one that the Yamaha R1 is very competitive at.

"We head into the weekend with a confident feeling in our ability to put on a good show and be competitive at the front.

"With the championship reaching its closing stages, we're still on the hunt for some podium finishes as we aim to end the season in style."

Kent said: "I'm looking forward to getting to Donington Park this weekend, it's one of my favourite circuits on the calendar and we've been strong there in the past, setting the lap record in the sprint race towards the start of 2024.

"Earlier in the year, even though we only came away with one podium, I felt like we could achieve podiums in all three races.

"I hope to go there this weekend and find the same feeling again to hopefully come away with three more strong podiums."

