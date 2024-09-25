Tommy Bridewell warns BSB title bid aided by data from WSBK wildcard

Tommy Bridewell returns to the British Superbike Championship this weekend, after a wildcard in the World Superbike Championship.

Bridewell rode at Cremona in Italy last weekend in the WSBK but returns to the day job at Donington Park where he intends to further his title bid.

He insists that gathering data on his Honda in the WSBK will help in BSB too.

“It has been a challenging weekend of racing for sure,” Bridewell said about WSBK in Cremona.

“But this weekend has been about more than just the racing. We’ve gained a whole heap of data and learnt some new things about the bike in a different spec and using more electronics, which ultimately is of benefit for racing here and in BSB.”

Bridewell was riding a modified Honda Racing UK CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in Cremona.

In the first WSBK race of the Cremona round, Bridewell started 24th and finished 18th.

He finished Superpole in 21st but a technical issue with his bike meant Bridewell was withdrawn before Race 2.

Team manager Havier Beltran said: “This weekend has been a valuable learning experience for the whole team.

“To participate in a World Superbike championship weekend and work closely with our HRC colleagues to progress the Fireblade project has been challenging for certain, but rewarding in equal measure.

“We have collected invaluable data and information with which we can further analyse and continue to improve.”

The penultimate round of the BSB season at Donington now beckons for Bridewell.

The reigning champion is six points clear of Kyle Ryde at the top of the standings.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to BSB and racing at Donington again this weekend,” Bridewell said.

“Since we last visited, we’ve made some big inroads into the development of the Fireblade and learnt a lot about how to extract the most performance, which puts us in a good place for sure.

“Cremona was another big learning opportunity and we came away having identified a few areas that we can improve.

“It’s the business end of the season now and we have to keep our focus and keep working hard as a team to make sure we maximise the points we score against our rivals.”