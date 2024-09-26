Honda vow to profit from “characteristics of the Fireblade" at Donington Park

Honda Racing UK insist the Fireblade’s development will be on show at Donington Park this weekend.

The second-from-last round of the British Superbike Championship will give Tommy Bridewell a chance to cement his lead heading into the finale at Brands Hatch.

Bridewell is six points clear of Kyle Ryde heading into this penultimate round.

Andrew Irwin is a previous winner at Donington Park and insists that he is better-placed this time.

“I can't wait to get back to a circuit we've raced at already and show the progress that we have made since earlier in the year,” Irwin said.

“It's another opportunity to go out and race my bike and try to realise our potential.

“Donington has always been good to me over the years and it's a circuit that I enjoy racing at and certainly suits the characteristics of the Fireblade.

“We have shown great speed lately but just missed out on a few opportunities, so I’m hoping to be in a position to capitalise this weekend when we get going.

“It looks like the weather could be a factor but we’ve been fast in all conditions this year which bodes well.”

Honda Racing UK’s Jack Kennedy tops the British Supersport standings.

Kennedy said: “I’m really excited to go back to Donington to see what we can do compared to earlier in the year because we have a much stronger CBR600RR and a much more well-rounded package that we are familiar with now.

“So I’m looking to see how much we can improve, just like at Oulton Park, where I was very happy with the step that we made in performance.

“I’m keen to make that step again as that is what we are going to need if we are going to fight for wins, which is what we need to be doing sitting level at the top of the championship.

“I’m also looking forward to getting back with my crew and spending the weekend together, I am ready for battle and I can’t wait to roll out of pitlane for FP1 and get going.”

Kennedy’s teammate Dean Harrison said: “I feel like we didn't quite get to realise our potential last time out after having such strong pace early in the weekend, so I’m keen to go to Donington and try to deliver.

“We’ve had really decent pace on the 600 so I think provided we keep our heads down and work hard throughout the weekend and keep building we can be on for a good result.

“Donington is always a great track to ride so I’m looking forward to getting a run out there this weekend for the first time on the CBR600RR.”