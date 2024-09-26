Team orders a possibility in BSB 2024 title fight for OMG Yamaha

Kyle Ryde goes to the Donington BSB round six points adrift of Tommy Bridewell in the riders’ standings with two rounds remaining.

After two wins at Oulton Park two weeks ago, the OMG Yamaha rider — who recently re-signed for the 2025 BSB season — is set on keeping his championship momentum going ahead of the season finale at Brands Hatch in two weeks’ time.

“I’m coming into Donington Park with a lot of confidence after recent rounds,” Ryde said. “Both Cadwell and Oulton Park were really strong rounds for myself and the team, and I want to carry that momentum forward.

“I love Donington Park, it’s my local track and I can’t wait to ride my R1 there again.

“We had a day on track straight after Oulton Park and learnt a few things that we can put into action this weekend, but rain or shine I’ll be ready to keep fighting for this championship.”

For Ryde’s teammate, Ryan Vickers (who was recently announced as a Motocorsa Ducati rider for the 2025 World Superbike Championship), the Donington weekend is one of split responsibilities: those regarding his own results, but also those he has with respect to the team, and its championship possibilities with Ryde.

“Donington Park is one of my favourite circuits on the calendar and both me and the Yamaha R1 go well there,” said Vickers.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the speed we’ve had and get some good results this weekend.

“Of course, we’re aware of what’s at stake this year as a team, so if I’m in a position to help Kyle [Ryde] at all then that’s what we’ll do.”