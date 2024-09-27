2025 British Superbike Championship calendar confirmed

Dutch venue Assen features on BSB calendar

Glenn Irwin, Lee Jackson, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, Lee Jackson, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood…
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The 2025 British Superbike Championship calendar has been announced, consisting of 11 rounds, including a returning visit to Assen.

2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Tests
   
 DATEVENUE
Test 16/7 AprilCircuito de Navarra
Test 218/19 AprilDonington Park GP
Test 323/24 AprilOulton Park
2025 Provisional Bennetts British Superbike Calendar
   
 DATEVENUE
Round 13/4/5 MayOulton Park
Round 216/17/18 MayDonington Park GP
Round 320/21/22 JuneSnetterton
Round 44/5/6 JulyKnockhill
Round 525/26/27 JulyBrands Hatch GP
Round 68/9/10 AugustThruxton
Round 723/24/25 AugustCadwell Park
Round 85/6/7 SeptemberDonington Park GP
Round 919/20/21 SeptemberTT Circuit Assen
Round 103/4/5 OctoberOulton Park
Round 1117/18/19 OctoberBrands Hatch GP

BSB will start at the beginning of May next year, on May Bank Holiday weekend (3-5 May) at Oulton Park. The first of two Donington Park rounds comes next on 16-18 May, and this is the final round before the Isle of Man TT, which begins on 26 May.

Snetterton marks BSB’s return from its TT break on 20-22 June, before Knockhill follows two weeks later on 4-6 July.

Round five is the first of two visits to Brands Hatch on 25-27 July, and then Thruxton is scheduled for 8-10 August.

Cadwell Park retains its August Bank Holiday position on 23-25 August, and then a second Donington Park round on 5-7 September marks the end of the regular season.

The Showdown portion of the season begins at Assen on 19-21 September as the Dutch track makes its return to the series after five seasons away. Oulton Park on 3-5 October and Brands Hatch on 17-19 October conclude the 2025 season.

The inclusion of Assen has come at the cost of the Circuito de Navarra, which will still host the first test of next season on 6-7 April. Two more tests — at Donington on 18-19 April and at Oulton Park on 23-24 April — will conclude the BSB preseason ahead of round one in May.

Silverstone also remains absent for the second year in succession, having originally been dropped this year from the season opening position it had held until 2023.

