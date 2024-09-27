Tommy Bridewell brings engine and chassis updates to Donington Park

Tommy Bridewell arrives at Donington Park armed with key updates.

The British Superbikes Championship reigning champion tops the standings ahead of the penultimate round of the season this weekend.

Bridewell is six points clear of Kyle Ryde. He could become the first rider to win consecutive BSB titles with different manufacturers.

“I am looking forward to Donington Park,” said Bridewell.

“For me, with the last three rounds, I always felt that Oulton Park was going to be our tougher weekend if I am honest.

“It has always been a good circuit for me as a rider, but I think we are just missing something with the bike that doesn’t work the best there. I was happy to get out of Oulton Park relatively ok.

“If we go back to earlier in the year at Donington Park, the bike was so much fun to ride there and it just works there.

“In truth it is just fun to ride there and I think going back this weekend, I have a lot higher expectation if I am honest than what I did going into Oulton Park.

“Going into this weekend we have some newer chassis parts that we had for Cadwell Park, so I am looking forward to seeing how they work here and I believe we have got another engine step as well, so I am looking forward to seeing what Honda have designed and made for this weekend.

“I think we should be in good form; I feel sharp, bike fit and ready to go and ready to get back out on track.”

Glenn Irwin is 45 points behind Bridewell, with a total of 180 points available at the two remaining rounds.

Irwin said: “I obviously have very good memories of Donington Park from earlier in the year, particularly with race two where we led from start to finish and opened up a lead.

“The championship took a swing at Oulton Park with a poor race for Kyle and a DNF for Tommy, which closed the points from 60 to 45, so we continue with full faith and full belief.

“We know what we need to do. We need to take points off our rivals in every single race and be there to pounce when anyone makes a mistake.

“The Hager PBM Ducati team are working well, it has been a fun year with seven wins and eight podiums and we go into this weekend looking to add to that.”