Fraser Rogers pens deal to confirm 2025 British Superbikes team

Fraser Rogers has signed up for 2025 with TAG Honda in the British Superbike Championship.

Rogers' first year with the team was interrupted by an injury, sustained in training, at the mid-way stage.

But he will stay next year, they have confirmed ahead of this weekend's Donington Park BSB round.

Rogers said: "This has no doubt been a rollercoaster of a year.

"Starting the season in Navarra having never ridden the bike showed immediate promise and we got to work. The bike was really starting to feel like my own when the training incident happened.

“However, the team have been in full support throughout and it feels like a great fit to go again in 2025 with TAG Honda so I can really pursue the dream.

"None of this would have been possible without a solid team around me, my wonderful family and the unwavering support from Steve Buckenham at Morello Flat Roofing Services."

Gary Winfield, TAG Honda team manager, said: "Fraser has been a breath of fresh air.

"It was evident from the word go that his ambition was limitless and he believed in the team as much as we do him.

"It's not been without its challenges this year, but there's been some real promise on the Superbike this season and we know that there is a lot more to come from Fraser when he is back to full fitness.

“We are delighted to be going into the new year with Fraser piloting the Superbike and we anticipate some great results ahead and we are now aiming to confirm our complete line-up in BSB over the coming weeks.”