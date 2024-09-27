Kyle Ryde sends “no excuses” warning to title rival Tommy Bridewell

Kyle Ryde knows he must overcome a six-point deficit with two rounds remaining in the British Superbike Championship.

Ryde is second in the standings, behind champion Tommy Bridewell, heading into this weekend’s penultimate round at Donington Park.

Perhaps worryingly, Ryde missed out on the podiums at the previous BSB visit to Donington earlier this year.

“I am looking forward to my home round and my favourite track,” the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider said.

“It actually wasn’t the best round for us earlier in the year, but I can see why and what we have learnt over the course of the year.

“I did a little test which was beneficial and I got a few niggles out of the way so I am hoping to come out and hit the ground running.

“There are no excuses why I can’t be on the podium in all three races and that is the target.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s that time of year where bad races are not acceptable so I have got to try my best to take as many trophies home as possible.

“After Cadwell Park and Oulton Park I am happy with how I have been riding and I am feeling confident so got to hit the ground running and hopefully put ourselves in a strong position going into the final round at Brands Hatch.”