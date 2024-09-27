2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Friday Practice Results

Kyle Ryde went fastest in Friday practice at the British Superbike Championship round at Donington Park.

Ryde enters the penultimate round of the 2024 season six points behind championship leader Tommy Bridewell.

Ryde laid down a perfect marker for the weekend with a best time on his final lap.

He edged OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing teammate Ryan Vickers.

Champion Bridewell had to settle for fourth, behind Christian Iddon.

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 1m:27.651s Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.473s Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.514s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.583s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +0.677s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.801s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.832s Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.901s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +1.119s Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) +1.290s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +1.372s Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda) +1.568s

Glenn Irwin went fastest in the morning session on Friday.