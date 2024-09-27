2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday at the penultimate BSB round of the season

Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde

Kyle Ryde went fastest in Friday practice at the British Superbike Championship round at Donington Park.

Ryde enters the penultimate round of the 2024 season six points behind championship leader Tommy Bridewell.

Ryde laid down a perfect marker for the weekend with a best time on his final lap.

He edged OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing teammate Ryan Vickers.

Champion Bridewell had to settle for fourth, behind Christian Iddon.

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 1m:27.651s
  2. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.473s
  3. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.514s
  4. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.583s
  5. Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +0.677s
  6. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +0.801s
  7. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.832s
  8. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.901s
  9. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +1.119s
  10. Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) +1.290s
  11. Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +1.372s
  12. Billy McConnell (C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda) +1.568s

Glenn Irwin went fastest in the morning session on Friday.

  1. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 1:33.018s
  2. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.061s
  3. Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.652s
  4. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +1.196s
  5. Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) +1.634s
  6. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +2.010s
  7. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +2.195s
  8. Luke Hedger (Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki) +2.268s
  9. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +2.653s
  10. Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +2.989s

