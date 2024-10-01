PBM boss credits Glenn Irwin: “People thought we couldn’t do it without Dad”

"Dad would be both impressed and proud to see where we are"

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

Jordan Bird insists “people thought we couldn’t do it” after her father’s death.

Paul Bird, the team owner who had won races in the British Superbike Championship and the Isle of Man TT, died a year ago aged 56.

Paul Bird Motorsport is now run by his daughter Jordan and son Frank.

They saw Glenn Irwin catapult himself into BSB championship contention with a brilliant weekend at Donington Park.

Irwin enjoyed a victory, a podium and a fourth-place meaning he will contest the 2024 title with Kyle Ryde and Tommy Bridewell at the final round at Brands Hatch.

Irwin is third in the standings, 46 points behind championship leader Ryde.

“It’s been a solid weekend, and we were hoping to go into the final round less than 50 points off the championship so to achieve that is mission accomplished,” team co-owner Jordan Bird said.

“With 105 points available at Brands, it’s still all to play for and it’s BSB where, as we know, anything can happen.

“Glenn’s still very much in the mix and in the form of his life so to be in title contention going into the final round is something we can all be proud of.

“This time last year there was a lot of uncertainty around the team and people thought we couldn’t do it without Dad at the helm, but it shows how strong a team we are.

“I think Dad would be both impressed and proud to see where we are and what we’ve done this year.”

Irwin said: “It’s been a really enjoyable weekend, and we haven’t lost any ground in the title race so we can be pleased with our results across the three races, especially the victory in the Sprint race.

“When you win a race like that, you want to follow it up with something similar, but the conditions suited our bike best in that race, rather than the final race when it was a lot cooler.

“I was having to use the tyre a lot to stay with Kyle, but eventually, I had to ease the pace but to come away with first, third and fourth means it was a good weekend.

“I’ve got an open mindset about the final round so we’ll re-focus and go again.

“To be in with a shout ahead of the final round is great and hats off to Jordan and Frank for the team they’ve put together, the work and effort is non-stop.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
F1’s most notorious foul mouth has his say on FIA swearing controversy
Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner
BSB
News
6h ago
Danny Buchan’s ominous ‘Job Centre’ and “I don’t bull****” hint over BSB stay
Danny Buchan
Danny Buchan
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Pramac boss claims Jack Miller hasn’t shown “real value so far”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
BSB
News
6h ago
PBM boss credits Glenn Irwin: “People thought we couldn’t do it without Dad”
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
F1
News
7h ago
‘More difficult’ - Jackie Stewart weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton and Sir Jackie Stewart at the British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Sir Jackie Stewart at the British Grand Prix

More News

WSBK
News
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just thinking about winning the race” despite Estoril WorldSBK title chance
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Charles Leclerc “curious” to compare against Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
10h ago
British Talent Cup rider confirmed for 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Lucas Brown
Lucas Brown
BSB
News
10h ago
Ryan Vickers “retired out of the race” but still on the podium in Donington BSB Race 3
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
10h ago
‘I warned about this’ - Jos Verstappen continues Christian Horner feud
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen