Ryan Vickers “retired out of the race” but still on the podium in Donington BSB Race 3

A red flag saved a podium for Ryan Vickers when he thought he’d retired in Donington BSB Race 3.

Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Ryan Vickers was on the podium for the first time since he won at Thruxton in BSB Race 3 at Donington Park last weekend, but the weekend wasn’t without its difficulties.

Following a seventh in Race 1 and an 11th in Race 2, Vickers — who has shown dominant pace at times in 2024 — took third place in BSB Race 3 at Donington, which was red-flagged at the beginning of the penultimate lap after a multi-rider crash at the Melbourne Hairpin.

However, not only did that third place come with some drama, it also didn’t completely mask the disappointment of the weekend as a whole for Vickers, who had shown good speed at the Leicestershire venue in May before a qualifying crash put him out of action for all three races.

“I’m really disappointed,” Vickers admitted in review of his weekend at Donington, “but then the last race we managed to salvage a podium.

“We got very lucky to get a podium because we actually had a mechanical issue and I retired out of the race coming out of Redgate.

“But, luckily, I looked up and it had been red-flagged. So, we got lucky again.”

When asked what the problem was that almost caused his retirement from Race 3, Vickers said: “There’s loads of issues. We’ve had a few, I can’t really say much, but we’ve had a lot of issues and we’ll bounce back.”

Although the speed has clearly been there from Vickers this year, he’s had several setbacks, too, that have preventing him from demonstrating that pace.

“We’ve had a few too many mistakes, for all sorts of reasons,” he said. “But we’ve just got to try to nail down and get sorted, because we are fast and we know when the bike’s correct we’ll be battling for podiums and wins.”

The context of the championship complicates things for Vickers, as his OMG Yamaha teammate is four points in the lead of the BSB Championship with one round to go.

Alluding to team orders, Vickers said: “Even if I’m not allowed to win at the minute, I can at least enjoy being on the podium with my teammate and enjoy watching him go to victory.”

Even still, Vickers — who was recently confirmed as a Motocorsa Ducati rider for the 2025 WorldSBK season — is clear about his goals for the last BSB round of the season.

“I need to try and win every race, and if Kyle’s [Ryde] in second, I’ll probably let him past,” he said.

“It’s one of them, at the end of the day, until that situation arises I’m out there to try and win every single race.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11m ago
F1’s most notorious foul mouth has his say on FIA swearing controversy
Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner
BSB
News
14m ago
Danny Buchan’s ominous ‘Job Centre’ and “I don’t bull****” hint over BSB stay
Danny Buchan
Danny Buchan
MotoGP
News
25m ago
Pramac boss claims Jack Miller hasn’t shown “real value so far”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
BSB
News
36m ago
PBM boss credits Glenn Irwin: “People thought we couldn’t do it without Dad”
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
F1
News
1h ago
‘More difficult’ - Jackie Stewart weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton and Sir Jackie Stewart at the British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Sir Jackie Stewart at the British Grand Prix

More News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just thinking about winning the race” despite Estoril WorldSBK title chance
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc “curious” to compare against Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
4h ago
British Talent Cup rider confirmed for 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Lucas Brown
Lucas Brown
BSB
News
4h ago
Ryan Vickers “retired out of the race” but still on the podium in Donington BSB Race 3
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
4h ago
‘I warned about this’ - Jos Verstappen continues Christian Horner feud
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen