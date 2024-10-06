Hawk Racing make title sponsor commitment for BSB 2025 season

Hawk Racing announce title sponsor news with one round to go in 2024

Hawk Racing
Hawk Racing have extended their partnership with title sponsor MasterMac Surfacing into next year.

The 2025 British Superbike Championship season will be Hawk Racing's third with the title sponsor.

Steve Hicken, team manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be continuing our partnership with MasterMac. 

"Since they came on board with the team we’ve enjoyed some memorable results together, which we aim to build on for the remainder of this season and into 2025.

“I’d like to thank them for continuing their support for the team and we look forward to carrying the MasterMac name again next year.”

Roger James, Managing Director of MasterMac Surfacing, said: “We’re very much enjoying being part of the Hawk team and excited to be extending our partnership with them.

“We know how hard Steve, the crew and the riders work to compete at such a high level and they’ve been rewarded with some tremendous results.

“We’re proud to have our name on their bikes and I’m confident we’ll be celebrating more success together in future.”

This year's BSB season concludes next weekend at Brands Hatch, with Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin scrapping for the champioship.

Hawk Racing duo Lee Jackson and Charlie Nesbitt will aim to add to the team's five BSB podiums this season.

