One veteran’s British Superbikes career ends early due to injury

Jason O’Halloran has raced for the final time in the British Superbike Championship.

He has been ruled out of next weekend’s 2024 season finale at Brands Hatch due to an injury sustained at Donington Park.

It means he has appeared in BSB for the last time, concluding a run which started in 2008.

O’Halloran has 75 BSB podiums and 28 race wins.

“That’s a wrap on my 2024 season,” O’Halloran said.

“I will undergo surgery to my right shoulder on Wednesday, injuries sustained when I was unfortunately caught up in a crash at Donington.

“That’s not the way I wanted to end my season or my full time career in BSB.

“I want to thank you all for the huge amount of support I have had over the years. I fell in love with British Superbikes a long time ago and I’m glad I got to share a huge part of my life with you all.

“I have some exciting plans for 2025, which I will be able share with you soon.”

A statement from BSB added: “Jason O'Halloran will be forced to miss the final round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, requiring surgery on the shoulder injury he sustained in a crash at Donington Park.

“The O’Show will embark on a new challenge next season after competing full-time in Bennetts BSB for well over a decade, making his first appearance in 2008 when he joined the SMT Honda team at Croft.

“Since then the Australian has featured in 278 race starts in the Superbike class, celebrating 75 podium finishes including 28 race wins and 32 pole positions. With one of the highlights being victory in race three at Donington Park earlier in the season, which was one of the closest battles in championship history.

“O’Halloran has also been a race winner and title contender in both the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship and the Pirelli National Superstock Championship since moving to the UK from his native Australia. O’Halloran will be trackside supporting the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki team at the season finale next weekend.”