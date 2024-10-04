Christian Iddon injury update - “substantial damage” and “foot reconstruction”

Christian Iddon’s racing season is over.

He will miss the final round of the British Superbike Championship season next weekend at Brands Hatch due to injury.

The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider crashed during Race 3 of the previous BSB round at Donington Park, in an incident with Jason O'Halloran which brought out the red flags.

Iddon has now confirmed: “And just like that my 2024 season is over.

“The accident at Donington caused far more substantial damage than was feared and I now require a pretty comprehensive foot reconstruction which should be completed today.

“I was sure I would be back racing at the final round because I always manage it somehow but unfortunately it just isn't possible given the nature of this injury.

“It's difficult to comprehend the situation and I'm sorry to the team, my sponsors and all my supporters.

“Just a few rounds ago I felt we were a genuine and credible title threat. Since then we've had a rough run and I was desperate to end the year on a high but to end like this really hurts.

“I'll still attend Brands to support Ben and the team and to see all the incredible BSB fans.”

Iddon is currently sixth in the BSB standings. He has scored two podiums this season.

The timeline for his comeback is uncertain.