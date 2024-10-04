Christian Iddon injury update - “substantial damage” and “foot reconstruction”

Christian Iddon needs "a pretty comprehensive foot reconstruction"

Christian Iddon
Christian Iddon

Christian Iddon’s racing season is over.

He will miss the final round of the British Superbike Championship season next weekend at Brands Hatch due to injury.

The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider crashed during Race 3 of the previous BSB round at Donington Park, in an incident with Jason O'Halloran which brought out the red flags.

Iddon has now confirmed: “And just like that my 2024 season is over.

“The accident at Donington caused far more substantial damage than was feared and I now require a pretty comprehensive foot reconstruction which should be completed today.

“I was sure I would be back racing at the final round because I always manage it somehow but unfortunately it just isn't possible given the nature of this injury.

“It's difficult to comprehend the situation and I'm sorry to the team, my sponsors and all my supporters.

“Just a few rounds ago I felt we were a genuine and credible title threat. Since then we've had a rough run and I was desperate to end the year on a high but to end like this really hurts.

“I'll still attend Brands to support Ben and the team and to see all the incredible BSB fans.”

Iddon is currently sixth in the BSB standings. He has scored two podiums this season.

The timeline for his comeback is uncertain.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
16m ago
Explained: Why KTM struggles weren’t Francesco Guidotti’s fault
Francesco Guidotti
Francesco Guidotti
WSBK
News
34m ago
Surprise immediate rider change at MV Agusta in World Supersport
Bahattin Sofuoglu
Bahattin Sofuoglu
MotoGP
Feature
46m ago
Lap time analysis: How concerning is the KTM threat to Ducati?
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
58m ago
Toto Wolff puts a pause on Max Verstappen “flirting” over possible Mercedes move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini explains cause of crash in Japanese MotoGP practice
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Yamaha bemoan “something not working” as a “big problem” is identified
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
1h ago
No more iconic Rolex crown shots as F1 announce deal which could be worth over $1 billion
Iconic Rolex shots
Iconic Rolex shots
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
Feature
1h ago
Five career choices Daniel Ricciardo could make after F1 axe
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
1h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli