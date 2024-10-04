Glenn Irwin likens Tommy Bridewell scrap to “a heavyweight boxing match”

Glenn Irwin has likened his battles with Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde as a “heavyweight boxing match”.

The British Superbike Championship final round is at Brands Hatch next weekend, and the title is up for grabs.

Yamaha’s Ryde overtook Honda’s Bridewell to top the riders’ standings last weekend at Donington Park. He has a four-point advantage heading to the final round.

Hager PBM Ducati’s Irwin is in third-place, 46 points from leader Ryde.

Irwin’s eighth BSB race win of the season at Donington Park gave him an outside shot of claiming the title at Brands Hatch, although he is reliant on his rivals’ errors.

“It’s tough on the Ducati right now with the grip, but Donington have done an amazing job resurfacing it, and it just gives us something that we’ve lost with the change in regs this year,” Irwin told the Belfast Telegraph.

“When we bring the best version of ourselves – me and the team included – we can achieve great things.

“It was so sweet because Kyle and Tommy are two of the best competitors on the grid right now, and I think us three are in a great moment.

“To fight tooth and nail like that and come out on top, you feel like you’ve won a heavyweight boxing match.”

Irwin is an outsider next weekend at Brands Hatch but believes his day will come eventually.

“We will win this Championship someday, I don’t know exactly when it is,” he said.

“We’ll keep fighting, winning races, enjoying ourselves, and whatever comes at the end of the year will come.”