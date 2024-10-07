DAO Racing makes Honda switch for 2025 BSB season

Following a previous announcement that the team would be parting ways with Kawasaki, DAO Racing has announced a new partnership with Honda for the 2025 BSB season.

DAO had announced in September that their 10-year partnership with Kawasaki would be ending at the end of this season, and the new announcement confirms that it will run Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade machinery in next year’s British Superbike Championship.

For DAO Racing team manager Jonny Bagnall, the performance of the CBR1000RR-R in the hands of reigning champion Tommy Bridewell this year shows the team’s move to Honda is a positive one.

“We’re really happy to be joining forces and working alongside Honda UK and Havier for 2025,” said Bagnall.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the potential the team has. It’s a proven package with what Tommy [Bridewell] has been doing on it this year. We’re excited to receive the machinery and get testing.”

Sommai Nantakoon, DAO Racing team owner, added: "To be racing Honda for next year means so much to me, my family and the team. Honda was my first ever road bike, my family in Thailand ride Hondas, so to now be working with them to take my team to this next level of DAO Racing is very special.

“We are really looking forward to riding with Honda next year and know we will really be strong together."

Havier Beltran, Team Manager at Honda Racing UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome DAO Racing into the Honda family. For many years, they have been great competitors and have always run an extremely professional and well-put-together team.

“I am excited to see what they can achieve on Honda Fireblades next year.

“The increasing number of teams choosing to use Honda machinery is a testament to the hard work and dedication that Honda has put into motorcycle racing.

“I look forward to sharing the racetrack with DAO Racing when the season begins in the new year.”

DAO Racing began the 2024 season with two bikes on the BSB grid, one ridden by Brayden Elliott and the other by Danny Buchan. Recent social media posts from Buchan — who didn’t race at the latest BSB round at Donington after sustaining numerous injuries at the preceding Oulton Park round — indicate he will be leaving the team at the end of the season, although no official statement has been made by DAO Racing.

Buchan’s apparent departure, though, does indicate a change of rider line-up could be on the cards for DAO next year, although no confirmation has yet been made on the team’s 2025 BSB rider roster.