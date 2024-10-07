Xavi Fores to make BSB comeback at Brands Hatch finale

Xavi Fores is set to make a return to the BSB grid this weekend with the Oxford Products Ducati team at this weekend’s final round of 2024 at Brands Hatch.

Fores will replace Christian Iddon this weekend, after the latter was forced to undergo foot reconstruction surgery last week following his crash in Race 3 at the previous round at Donington.

Iddon’s injury and consequent surgery mean that he is unfit to ride this weekend at Brands Hatch, opening the door for Fores’ return.

The Spaniard was most recently in BSB in 2021 when he raced a BMW for the OMG Racing team which now leads the championship, as the official Yamaha UK entry, with Kyle Ryde. He also raced for Honda Racing UK in 2019, and has a total of four podiums to his name in BSB.

But most of Fores’ recent racing history has been with Ducati — from 2013 until 2018 he campaigned a Barni Ducati Panigale 1199, finishing as top Independent Team rider in that final year.

Fores also made the move over to MotoAmerica with Ducati, with the Spanish rider sealing the 2023 Supersport title in the US on a Ducati Panigale V2.

“I’m very happy to come back to the series with a strong team like Oxford Products Racing Ducati,” Fores said on the prospect of his BSB return at Brands Hatch.

“It was an easy conversation between Wilf [Steve Moor, Oxford Products Ducati team owner] and myself to arrange the deal.

“I wanted to race after a crazy season and he was happy to have me on the team.

“I’m really looking forward to start the weekend and specially to enjoy the experience with them. We are going to have a lot of work to do in order to understand everything in a very short time, but my target is to have good fun and enjoy my comeback to BSB.”

Steve Moore said: “It is obviously a hugely disappointing outcome for Christian [Iddon] to miss the final round of the season, but the priority is for him recover from his surgery and start working towards his recovery.

“We have had some real highlights this season; a victory and a further seven podium finishes and remained in the fight for the title until the closing stages.

“To have a rider of Xavi’s calibre to join us this weekend is a great opportunity. He has plenty of experience across a multitude of classes, disciplines and manufacturers and so I am looking forward to him being a part of the team this weekend.

“We have no pressure or expectations on him, but we will are aiming to work with his feedback and keep moving forward throughout the weekend.”