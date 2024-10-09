Bradley Ray in BSB return with OMG Yamaha

The 2022 British Superbike champion Bradley Ray will return to the series in 2025 and reunite with the OMG Racing Yamaha team.

Ray won nine races and 14 other podiums in 2022 on his way to that year’s title with the OMG squad aboard Yamaha machinery, having joined the team the year before.

The Briton then moved to the World Superbike Championship in 2023 with the Motoxracing Yamaha squad, where he achieved a best result of sixth at Imola.

The 2024 campaign has been much tougher for Ray, who has so far scored just 11 points with a best finish of 11th at Cremona.

“I’m really pleased and excited to be returning to the OMG Racing UK team and to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship in 2025, the same team I won the title with on the Yamaha back in 2022,” he said.

“I have lots of happy memories there and I’m more than ready to make some more next season.

“The time in WorldSBK has been great, a very hard and very steep learning curve as the level there is so high.

“I’m returning to the BSB series with very high motivation, I know what I want from my career, I know how much hard work I’ve put in and how much I’ve developed since 2022 and I want to put that hard work, dedication and knowledge to the best possible use for both mine and the team’s advantage.

“I’m now hoping to end this year on a high in both Portugal and Jerez before signing off for now from WSB and then getting straight down to work with Alan [Gardner], Paul [Curran] and the team over the winter and start the title attack in 2025 for title number two!

“I wish the whole team the very best of luck this coming weekend for the BSB title decider and finally I’d like to say a big thanks to Yamaha Europe, Yamaha UK, Sandro Carusi and the whole Yamaha Moto X team for the past two world championship seasons.”

Ray will form part of a three-rider line-up at OMG next season alongside Kyle Ryde and Joe Talbot, who will be making his debut in the series.

Ryde currently leads the standings heading into the final round of the season this weekend, four points clear of Honda’s Tommy Bridewell.