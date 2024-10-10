Tommy Bridewell eyeing second straight BSB title after “amazing” 2024 season

Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Reigning British Superbike Champion Tommy Bridewell could take his second crown this weekend at Brands Hatch.

For Bridewell, a second title clinched this weekend would mean back-to-back titles on different manufacturers, having won on Ducati last year before switching to Honda.

It’s not been a perfect transition for Bridewell, with mechanical problems hampering him at the first round at Navarra, but a consistent season — with 16 podiums from 30 races — has seen him keep himself towards the top of the championship battle and ultimately arrive at the final round well within contention.

“Heading to Brands I feel like we’ve done everything correctly all year, we’ve managed to put the season together from round one and having only ridden the bike for two days before the first round,” Bridewell told BritishSuperbike.com on the eve of the Brands Hatch finale.

“It was always going to be a big ask with a new bike and not much time but we are right there.

“I think for me, generally, we have put together an amazing season that no one really expected, and now we have put ourselves in a position where we are more than capable of fighting to win the championship.”

Bridewell, who won his first title in last year’s Brands Hatch season finale, is only four points adrift of Kyle Ryde ahead of this weekend’s final round, with 105 points up for grabs across the three races.

“Ultimately, we are just four points behind but, in some degree, with the points system as it is, we may as well be level.

“The target is to just work in the same way that we have all year and do what we know we are capable of.

“We have learnt a lot this year about the bike and the project has kept moving forward all year, even recently we found something new which has unlocked more potential.

“I know what is at stake and I have experience of how to handle this scenario and how best to maximise each situation that may come.”

