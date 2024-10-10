Brands Hatch BSB “going to be close, clean racing and a good fight” - Kyle Ryde

Four points separate Kyle Ryde from Tommy Bridewell in the British Superbike Championship with one round to go.

Maintaining his position atop the standings by the end of the weekend would give Ryde his first BSB title and his third British Championship title, after the 2015 National Superstock 600 Championship and the 2011 Motostar title.

Ryde arguably heads to Brands Hatch this weekend in the form of his life, having won six of the last nine races.

“After the great Donington Park I had, it’s a bonus to be leading the championship by a few points,” Ryde told BritishSuperbike.com.

“The test at Donington Park was obviously to close back a few points on Tommy [Bridewell] and tell him I’m in for a fight, and we did that.”

Focusing on Brands Hatch, a circuit he’s won at in the past, Ryde said: “I am looking forward to Brands Hatch. I had a great Sunday there earlier in the year, not so much the Saturday, though.

“I think it is going to be close, clean racing and a good fight. Hopefully, Ryan [Vickers] can give us a hand as well as he was brilliant there at the last Brands Hatch, so things are looking good.

“It’s the final round and I’m really looking forward to it. My team and I made a big step forward at Brands Hatch in July and since then we’ve been really strong at every round.

“I’m feeling really good and up for the fight, and I know the feeling with the [Yamaha] R1 is good there too.

“I’ve had a win and a few podiums there over the last 12 months so I’m eager to keep that trend going. We know the Yamaha is strong this season at Brands Hatch with Ryan doing the treble [in July], so it’s certainly something to aim at.

“I’m going to continue doing what I’ve done all year round and hopefully that’ll be enough to leave Brands Hatch as champion.”