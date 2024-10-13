Kyle Ryde heralds title race win as “a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life”

Kyle Ryde had come into the Brands Hatch weekend with a tiny four point lead, which was swung to a point deficit to Tommy Bridewell after the Honda rider made the podium while the OMG Yamaha rider was in damage control mode in fourth in race one, where he has previously struggled in the wet.

Bridewell then set up the final race with a win in the Sprint, which saw Ryde toe-to-toe at the front, with the final race giving the BSB fans more of the same as the pair fought it out on track alone again for the final laps.

“The scream I got coming onto the podium is one I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The racing with Tommy was absolutely brilliant, neck and neck.

He won the first one, I won the second one, one point between us - you couldn’t script it!

I’m buzzing, it’s not sunk in yet”

Speaking on the race itself, Ryde started second but had company, first from Bridewell's teammate, Andrew Irwin, keen to cause a block, then his brother Glenn, who advantageously hit the front:

“It was a carbon copy of race two but a bit more hectic obviously, with being a championship on the line - but I thoroughly enjoyed that race. I saved a bit of tyre at the start - I saw Tommy was doing the same, actually at the front of the race and I had his wingman in front of me and then his brother!

I tried my best to save the tyre as best I could and when I see Glenn get to the front I thought it was an ideal scenario for me to try and pass everyone and put some space between me and Tommy”.

Once out front on lap nine, Ryde set about making a gap, but Bridewell found record pace for a final push at the title:

“The plan worked - I had a second gap but when Tommy got to second place - I think he pulled away from everybody else - set a new lap record and caught me up within two laps - so I know I had another fight on my hands.

It was a difficult race - I don't think I’ve ever been in a race before with so many passes with the same person No words really to say about that race except I came out on top somehow, don’t know how - must have done the right thing in the last sector on the last lap!”

The race was likened to one of the best BSB had ever seen , the 2011 battle between Tommy Hill and John Hopkins, something which was on Ryde’s mind too:

“Some stuff goes in slow motion - the last corner of the last lap I was picturing for some reason John Hopkins coming up the inside of me, because that was the same as 2011!

I thought he obviously not passing me into Sitrlings, so he’s going to pass me into the last corner and I went there way too deep, defended, the bike took off, the front folded - I managed to get it stopped - that was the scariest moment”.

Both riders were on the limit and close to a fall in the closing stages:

“Then obviously the other one was down into Cooper Straight - Tommy didn’t see that I had cut back on him and I had to fully press the brakes middle of the straight when I nearly went down.

There was many moments in that race , it could have gone either way, easily, any of us could have been on the floor.

That was a race we had to win and we were willing to maybe fold the front and cost ourselves the championship, you’ve got to dig deep and that’s what we did”.



To get to this point Ryde had needed to work on where he felt he was weaker, with his wet performance on Saturday proving crucial with just a point securing the crown. The same could be said of his Knockhill weekend, where teammate Ryan Vickers was out of action come the Sunday and Ryde went out and took 14th and 15th despite having the same bug himself in the rain:

“Thoroughly enjoyed this weekend, the whole year, I’m proud of myself for how I’ve come back, the last couple of months - British Champion”.

Ryde had taken five of the nine wins available in the Showdown portion of the season, and seven victories across the season.

The BSB title adds to his success on the British scene, where he has also been the youngest British 125cc champion, Junior Superstock and British GP2 champion.

Ryde started his career in the world championship series, taking part in the Red Bull Rookies over 2011/12 and the CEV Moto3 in 2013 before a spell in Supersport - Ryde along with Vickers and the the team title winning OMG Grilla Yamaha team will be back on Spanish soil for a wildcard at the final round of WSBK in Jerez:

“Tuesday I’m on a plane to Jerez to do some more racing!”

