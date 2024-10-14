Glenn Irwin hints Tommy Bridewell feud led to “wingman” role in BSB finale

Despite having the second-highest tally of race wins in BSB this year, Glenn Irwin’s title challenge lacked consistency in 2024 as he eventually took third place in the standings.

After crashing out of Race 1 at the final round at Brands Hatch, Irwin was mathematically out of contention on Sunday. Despite that, the two Sunday races were not simply races to win for the PBM Ducati rider.

A charge to the front in the first half of Race 3 saw Irwin fighting against both remaining contenders: Kyle Ryde and Tommy Bridewell; with their respective teammates, Ryan Vickers and Andrew Irwin, also in the mix.

“The last race, how do you describe it,” Irwin asked when speaking to BritishSuperbike.com following the final round at Brands Hatch.

“We start the race and clearly I could see what Andrew’s [Irwin] gameplan was: he was being a fantastic teammate to Tommy [Bridewell].

“It’s the beauty of having a teammate. I kind of felt bad for Kyle [Ryde]. Andrew was going so tight into the corners, he was stopping in every corner, and I thought ‘This is terrible’.”

Irwin explained that he played his own role in the title battle between Bridewell and Ryde, and that events from 2023 at least impacted how he viewed this year’s battle.

“Then I passed Kyle,” he said. “I wanted him to not panic [about] me passing him; I knew we could get to the front, but I also knew my tyre would probably tear in this cool temperature.

“So, I got to the front, tried my best, thought about ‘Do we go and win this race, is this how this finishes for me,’ and realised that I was starting to have some moments.

“When Kyle went by I got into a scrap with Tommy, and I think a little bit of me became a bit of a wingman for Kyle.

“I could see how much Andrew was doing it, and there’s always a little bit of a casting eye to last year.

“I hold no resentment and have a lot of respect for Tommy, but after the incident at Donington Park and the statements on TV [...], it always sits deep within me.

“I believe things go round in circles, so I would never do anything out of the ordinary to anyone, but I really enjoyed the fight, done my bit, and then watched the guys have an amazing fight for the British Superbike Championship.”

Finally, Irwin spoke about the two title contenders, showing respect to both of them.

“Hats off to Tommy, he set a lap record, he got to the front of the race, and Kyle showed grit and determination that he’s shown in the last three or four races where he’s mounted a serious run of form, and I applaud him; he’s really come of age.

“I remember telling his dad at Silverstone when he was on a 125cc two-stroke, I was like ‘That kid’s class, he’s going to be so good’, and here he is today.”