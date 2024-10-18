Glenn Irwin “grateful” for “rivalry and respect” with Tommy Bridewell

Glenn Irwin refers to his grudge with Tommy Bridewell

Glenn Irwin has paid tribute to his ongoing “rivalry and respect” with Tommy Bridewell.

Bridewell edged Irwin to last year’s British Superbike Championship amid a fractious personal relationship, in a season where they butted heads on track.

Bridewell failed to retain his title last weekend at Brands Hatch as Kyle Ryde - who Irwin acted as a “wingman” for - won the BSB championship.

Irwin has since been typically winding up Bridewell’s legion of supporters via social media.

“We have had some big rivalries in BSB through the years,” the official championship posted.

“But surely Bridewell and Irwin is one of the fiercest in history…

“Ready to renew in 2025.”

Irwin responded: “As I always say when we are long retired I’ll be forever grateful to be a part of an intense rivalry that brings people through the gates!

“Long may the rivalry and respect continue!”

But it hasn’t stopped Irwin failing to show much sympathy for Bridewell missing out on a second consecutive title last Sunday.

The Ducati rider admitted his role in assisting Ryde in the crucial Race 3 at Brands Hatch, while noting that Andrew Irwin similarly aided Bridewell.

Irwin could not resist pointing out to Bridewell’s “clueless fans” on social media that, in 2022 when he rode a Honda, he two more races than his rival has claimed this year.

Irwin even insisted that he has inside-information indicating that Bridewell’s Honda was more competitive than he was letting on.

The rivalry that has dominated BSB for the past two seasons will roll into next year…

