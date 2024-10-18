Danny Buchan drops worrying hint about BSB future as DAO split confirmed

Danny Buchan has issued a worrying update on his British Superbike Championship hopes for next season.

The BSB veteran has an uncertain future while his team, DAO Racing, navigate the major change of parting ways with Kawasaki.

After the season finale at Brands Hatch - 14 years after Buchan’s BSB debut - he dropped a hint about what might be next.

“Well 2024 done and dusted,” he said.

“I have to first say thank you to Clarissa and Sommai Nantakoon for the opportunity. It didn’t go to plan and was a tougher season than ever imagined but the whole DAO Racing team never gave up.

“We all gave 100% until the last chequered flag. I want to thank Jonny Bagnall and my Crew Baz, Scott, Callum and Bob for countless hours put in and never heard them moan or complain once and always had my back!

“Thank you to my personal crew, my wife and my family for showing me support always. Thank you to my sponsors who continue to support me in the toughest of times. Thank you to my loyal fans who again never stop supporting and always showing the love, it does mean a lot.

“As it stands I don’t have a contract for 2025 and whatever I choose to do I will let you all know.”

DAO Racing appeared to confirm that they would split with Buchan.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have you with us,” they wrote to him on social media.

“Thanks for all you brought to the team! Looking forward to what’s coming next for you.”

Buchan, whose first BSB start was in 2012, finished the 2024 season in 19th.

He recently posted a photo of the Job Centre to social media, indicating his lack of a confirmed ride for 2025.

Buchan has previously warned: “If it’s not competitive or not the right package I won’t race and I mean that. I don’t bullshit.

“I will not be on the grid making up numbers.”