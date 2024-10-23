Injured BSB rider’s worry: “Since surgery, the bones haven’t healed at all”

Fraser Rogers has offered an update on the injuries which have ruined his season.

The TAG Racing rider did not compete in the last British Superbike Championship round of the year at Brands Hatch.

Rogers had previously spent much of the second half of the BSB season riding while hurt.

A social media post ahead of the Brands Hatch finale revealed the brutal extent of Rogers’ comeback from injury.

“It's time to accept the significance of my injuries and call an end to my 2024 season,” he wrote.

“As hard as I have tried - I am struggling, day to day and also on the bike. I struggle to change gear, let alone move on the bike and change direction.

“This shows in my recent poor performance. I'm riding round off the pace, in pain and in positions that just aren't where myself or the team should be.

“What started out such a good year with good results has quickly turned into a disaster.

“Recent CT scans and doctor’s advice is to cease all training and riding until my legs have healed as any further activity will worsen the situation and push my recovery back.

“Since surgery the bones haven’t healed at all, and due to overworking the injury I have an excess of callus on the outside of my leg which has slightly moved the bone and I’m basically back at square 1.

“So time now for me to take the proper time off and let myself heal correctly and then get myself fit for 2025.

“I can only apologise to everyone and again to my team for this. BUT we go again next year and I will be back strong.”

The photo at the top of this page is from September 13, when Rogers’ first received the doctor’s advice to stop.

A day later, he finished 17th in Race 1 at Oulton Park. Rogers then competed at Donington Park later in September, too.

A post earlier this season from TAG Racing underlined the problems that Rogers was dealing with.

“Fraser’s body positioning on the bike requires some adapting, particularly through his injuries,” they wrote.

With the BSB season now concluded, Rogers has already signed a deal to stay with TAG Racing in 2025.

His off-season will now prioritise recovery.