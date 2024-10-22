Exiting British Superbikes rider teases fresh plans for 2025

Retirement ruled out - "recovery now starts ready for 2025"

Jason O'Halloran
Jason O'Halloran

Jason O'Halloran was forced to wave goodbye to the British Superbike Championship while in hospital.

Injury sadly deprived O'Halloran of racing for one final time at the BSB season finale at Brands Hatch.

He is set to depart the championship after 277 races, 28 wins and 75 podiums in 16 years.

O'Halloran has been rumoured with a switch to endurance racing although nothing has been confirmed yet.

"Successful surgery… Recovery now starts ready for 2025," O'Halloran posted on social media from his hospital bed.

It ended any possibility that O'Halloran might retire.

The Kawasaki rider was hospitalised with a shoulder injury after being caught up in a crash at Donington Park, the penultimate BSB round.

It robbed him of competing at the final round, where Kyle Ryde won the championship.

O'Halloran had previously teased "exciting plans for 2025" outside of BSB.

For now? The dinner he was served up in hospital has been criticised by Christian Iddon, who also spent time in hospital recently.

"Bloody hell lad. I got a cheese sandwich and it didn't even have butter," Iddon joked. "I demand a refund."

