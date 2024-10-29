Every whisper we’ve heard about the 2025 BSB rider market

Although BSB’s 2024 season ended over two weeks ago, with still over six months until the 2025 season starts, there have been few official announcements at the time of writing regarding the 2025 grid.

Yamaha

Yamaha’s two primary BSB teams, the official OMG Racing squad and the supported McAMS Racing team, will remain in 2025.

OMG, which won the 2024 title with Kyle Ryde, will return with the Nottinghamshire rider for 2025, alongside 2024 National Superstock runner-up Joe Talbot.

Bradley Ray, who won the 2022 BSB title with OMG, will return to the team next year after two years in WorldSBK.

The McAMS team is likely to remain with one bike, which will be ridden by Danny Kent who re-signed for the team earlier in 2024 and went on to take his first BSB race win at the Brands Hatch finale.

Honda

Honda’s presence on the BSB grid grew in 2024 as more private teams fielded CBR1000RR-R machinery.

Perhaps the clearest example was the Look Forward Racing team, who fielded Billy McConnell and finished on the podium at Thruxton.

There was also Franco Bourne on the Rapid Honda for his first full season of BSB, Alex Olsen (and latterly James Westmoreland) on the Team IWR Honda, and Fraser Rogers on the TAG Honda.

Rapid Honda have confirmed that they will be back in BSB for the 2025 season, although there is no confirmation of riders as yet.

Look Forward Racing was a late addition to the 2024 grid, and there’s no confirmation yet if they will be back for 2024, and therefore no information on who their riders will be.

Fraser Rogers sat out the final round of 2024 at Brands Hatch after suffering in the second half of the season with leg injuries, and there are no updates yet on whether Rogers will be back with TAG in 2025. TAG, though, is planning ahead for next season and is hiring for both a technician and a crew chief.

There’s little concrete about Team IWR’s 2025 plans, either, as yet, but perhaps James Westmoreland will be back for a full season in 2025.

For Hawk Racing, the mid-season switch to the 2024-spec Honda Fireblade saw both Charlie Nesbitt and Lee Jackson improve their respective performance, although neither rider is confirmed for 2025 as of yet.

At the factory team, Tommy Bridewell’s comments after the races at Brands Hatch suggested that he will be back with Honda Racing UK for a second season, although that’s not yet official. Who will be alongside him is uncertain, although it seems likely that Dean Harrison will stay with the team for another season after switching from DAO Racing at the end of 2023.

And DAO Racing is confirmed as another Honda addition on the 2025 BSB grid, although as yet its rider line-up is unconfirmed. It fielded Brayden Elliott and Danny Buchan in 2024, but we know for certain that Buchan will not be back next year after he announced his retirement last weekend.

CDH Racing will also switch to Honda from Kawasaki over the winter, but like DAO there is still no official rider news.

Ducati

The PBM team is seemingly in a similar position to that it was in this time last year, and its continuation in 2025 is uncertain.

Also like last year, Glenn Irwin is seemingly holding onto the idea the team will be around in 2025 to give him a bike to ride before he commits anywhere else.

Should PBM leave BSB before 2025, only the Moto Rapido team will represent Ducati in 2025. While we know they will lose their Oxford Products sponsorship next year, we do not yet know who will ride the bike.

Kawasaki

Compared to 10 years ago, Kawasaki’s presence on the BSB grid is somewhat diminished. In 2024, the factory-backed FS-3 team was flanked by CDH Racing, DAO Racing, and GR Motorsports.

CDH and DAO are both switching to Honda over the winter, which leaves only the FS-3 and GR teams, both of which have not confirmed their 2025 riders.

We do at least know that Storm Stacey will leave the GR team, but we don’t yet know where he’s going, and Jason O’Halloran announced earlier this year that 2024 would be his last in BSB.

BMW

Rory Skinner told Crash.net at the final round of 2024 at Brands Hatch that he was expecting an announcement on his future in the next couple of months, and it seems that he will stay at the TAS Racing BMW team.

FHO Racing seems set to keep Peter Hickman for 2025, but swap Josh Brookes for Davey Todd — nothing is official yet, but it’s Todd and not Brookes on the entry list for FHO at the Macau Grand Prix (as well as Hickman and Michael Rutter).

The third BMW in 2024 was the ROKiT Haslam Racing team, but when Crash.net spoke to Haslam at Brands Hatch he revealed he has options to race in either BSB or the Endurance World Championship in 2025.

Aprilia

The IN Competition Sencat Aprilia team will keep Lewis Rollo on its Pathway-spec RSV4 for next season, after Rollo scored 25 Pathway-class victories in 2024 as well as a podium at Snetterton.