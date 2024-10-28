BSB rider drops retirement bombshell because “my body is smashed”

“Life is long after racing and I have so much to live for!"

Danny Buchan
Danny Buchan

Danny Buchan has announced the end of his racing career, following the conclusion of the 2024 British Superbike Championship.

Buchan, who competed in what has turned out to be his final BSB season with the DAO Racing Kawasaki team, took two National Superstock titles during his British Championship career, and has scored six BSB wins and 23 podium finishes.

In a social media post, Buchan explained that he is ending his career due to his physical condition.

“2024 will be my last season racing motorcycles,” Buchan wrote.

“I am closing the curtain on my 25 year long career. My body is smashed and it wants/needs looking after.

“Life is long after racing and I have so much to live for! One day I will talk about it all, my journey, but for now I want to say thank you to everyone who helped me live out my boyhood dream.

“I mean being paid to race motorcycles, how cool is that? And I’ve been rewarded with a good life and base to start life after racing.

“I can’t begin to tell you how many life lessons I have learned along the way which will enable me to go on and be great in my next ventures, the people I have been lucky enough to meet and friends I have made for life who really have become family.

“I really mean it, I am grateful.

“Thank you to my family, who have sacrificed so much over the years to get to where I got to, it’s such a big effort by everyone and you won’t believe what people sacrifice in order for me to live out my dream.

“One example, just so people are aware of what parents do, my dad’s business in the middle of a recession couldn’t pay his guys on time so the men were working 4/5 weeks before being paid, [but] I was still racing.

“Why? Because we were all in!

“Thankfully all the guys were paid and no harm was done (some of the guys are still with us now in the company) but that’s just one example of what it takes from everyone.”

Buchan added that he still wants to be involved in racing, although his plans aren’t yet finalised.

“Although I won’t be racing [or] competing anymore I do want to be involved somehow,” he said.

“How and where I don’t know yet, but just know I’m working on some things behind the scenes.”

Buchan had previously posted pictures of the Job Centre to social media hinting that he didn't have a ride lined up for 2025.

He also insisted: “If it’s not competitive or not the right package I won’t race and I mean that."

Buchan has now followed through with those words by stepping away from motorcyle racing.

