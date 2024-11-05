“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury

Fraser Rogers has provided an optimistic update about his brutal injuries.

Rogers pulled out of the British Superbike Championship finale at Brands Hatch.

He had been riding with pain for some time, despite an X-ray in September proving the severity of his leg injuries.

“151 days, one step at a time,” Rogers said on Tuesday about when his injury occurred.

“Legs are starting to improve and I can finally see some light at the end of it all.

“Can’t wait to get back in the gym and get ‘25 underway.”

Rogers had previously made the worrying admission: “Since surgery the bones haven’t healed at all.”

He admitted that continuing to race had prevented his leg healing, and caused a build-up of callus which did more damage.

He also said: “Recent CT scans and doctor’s advice is to cease all training and riding until my legs have healed.”

Finally, the healing process is providing reason for optimism.

Rogers is contracted to stay at TAG Racing in BSB in 2025.