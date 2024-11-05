“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury

Fraser Rogers was told to "cease all training and riding" to enable healing

Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers

Fraser Rogers has provided an optimistic update about his brutal injuries.

Rogers pulled out of the British Superbike Championship finale at Brands Hatch.

He had been riding with pain for some time, despite an X-ray in September proving the severity of his leg injuries.

“151 days, one step at a time,” Rogers said on Tuesday about when his injury occurred.

“Legs are starting to improve and I can finally see some light at the end of it all.

“Can’t wait to get back in the gym and get ‘25 underway.”

Rogers had previously made the worrying admission: “Since surgery the bones haven’t healed at all.”

He admitted that continuing to race had prevented his leg healing, and caused a build-up of callus which did more damage.

He also said: “Recent CT scans and doctor’s advice is to cease all training and riding until my legs have healed.”

Finally, the healing process is providing reason for optimism.

Rogers is contracted to stay at TAG Racing in BSB in 2025.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
4h ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
5h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
6h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
7h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
7h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers