Leon Haslam announces new BSB team for 2025

Leon Haslam has signed for Moto Rapido Racing for the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

He rode for ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad this year, finishing ninth in the BSB standings.

The 2018 champion will now return to riding a Ducati for the first time since 2007.

The Pocket Rocket previously won 10 races on a Ducati between 2004-2007.

Moto Rapido Racing have now identified him as the man to claim the team’s first BSB title.

Haslam said: “I am super excited for next year and returning to Ducati where it all first started for me on the Superbike back in 2003. I got my first ever BSB race win and World Championship podium with them and it was where my Superbike career really started.

“To go back to Ducati, riding for Wilf and the Moto Rapido Racing team, gives me the opportunity to try to win a second British Championship; everyone involved is so fired up for next year and for me that is the most important thing.

“I want to come back and have another go at winning this championship again, I can have a good winter and am excited to be ready to hit the ground running next year and try to win the title with Ducati.”

Team Owner Steve Moore said: “I’m very pleased to secure Leon for our 2025 challenge.

“We’ve already had several technical meetings and we are certainly on the same page with what he needs from the Ducati, so I’m confident we can put the bike under him and the team around him that he needs to be winning races.

“Leon is a strong and demanding character, which I like, as so am I; together we can be a winning combination! The challenge of BSB is immense, the level of teams, machinery and riders means we will need to be on top of every detail, so we are starting preparation now.”