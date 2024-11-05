Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans

Glenn Irwin has confirmed where he will ride next season

Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The PBM Ducati team has announced its rider line-up for the 2025 BSB season, with Glenn Irwin remaining as the team’s sole rider on a fresh two-year contract.

Irwin’s retention by PBM will see him contest a third straight season with the team, as he goes in search of a first BSB title, with 2026 seeing him remain for a fourth straight term.

Irwin has finished in the top-three of the standings in the past three seasons, finishing second in 2022 with Honda, narrowly missing the title by 0.5 points to his then-PBM-teammate Tommy Bridewell in 2023, and then finishing third behind Bridewell and Kyle Ryde in 2024.

The Northern Irish rider will once again pilot a Ducati Panigale V4 R for PBM. The bike has won three of the past six titles in BSB, giving it a 50 per cent title success rate since its introduction in 2019.

Joint Team Owner Jordan Bird said: “It is fantastic that we can announce that Glenn [Irwin] will remain with the PBM Racing Team for the next two seasons, ensuring we have consistency and stability as we strive to achieve our tenth title.

“This season was a big year for myself, Frank [Bird, PBM Racing Team co-owner] and the entire team, and I am so proud of what we have all achieved in our first full season together.

“I also want to thank again all of our loyal partners who made it happen. Now we are all focused on the new season and are working hard behind the scenes in preparation to come out fighting for the Championship in 2025.”

In previous seasons, Irwin has also competed with PBM at the North West 200, but he recently announced that he would be stepping away from his road racing commitments to focus completely on clinching his first BSB crown.

Irwin was given his break by PBM in BSB back in 2017 when he stepped up from the British Supersport class. He moved away from the team in 2019, though, joining the Quattro Plant Kawasaki team, before a mid-season switch to the TAS Racing BMW team, and then a move to Honda Racing UK for 2020.

Irwin raced three seasons on the Honda, culminating in that runner-up position overall in 2022, after which he rejoined PBM. Once the 2025 season is underway, Irwin will have been the team’s lone rider for two consecutive seasons.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
5h ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
7h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
7h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
7h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
8h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
8h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers