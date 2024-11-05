Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans

The PBM Ducati team has announced its rider line-up for the 2025 BSB season, with Glenn Irwin remaining as the team’s sole rider on a fresh two-year contract.

Irwin’s retention by PBM will see him contest a third straight season with the team, as he goes in search of a first BSB title, with 2026 seeing him remain for a fourth straight term.

Irwin has finished in the top-three of the standings in the past three seasons, finishing second in 2022 with Honda, narrowly missing the title by 0.5 points to his then-PBM-teammate Tommy Bridewell in 2023, and then finishing third behind Bridewell and Kyle Ryde in 2024.

The Northern Irish rider will once again pilot a Ducati Panigale V4 R for PBM. The bike has won three of the past six titles in BSB, giving it a 50 per cent title success rate since its introduction in 2019.

Joint Team Owner Jordan Bird said: “It is fantastic that we can announce that Glenn [Irwin] will remain with the PBM Racing Team for the next two seasons, ensuring we have consistency and stability as we strive to achieve our tenth title.

“This season was a big year for myself, Frank [Bird, PBM Racing Team co-owner] and the entire team, and I am so proud of what we have all achieved in our first full season together.

“I also want to thank again all of our loyal partners who made it happen. Now we are all focused on the new season and are working hard behind the scenes in preparation to come out fighting for the Championship in 2025.”

In previous seasons, Irwin has also competed with PBM at the North West 200, but he recently announced that he would be stepping away from his road racing commitments to focus completely on clinching his first BSB crown.

Irwin was given his break by PBM in BSB back in 2017 when he stepped up from the British Supersport class. He moved away from the team in 2019, though, joining the Quattro Plant Kawasaki team, before a mid-season switch to the TAS Racing BMW team, and then a move to Honda Racing UK for 2020.

Irwin raced three seasons on the Honda, culminating in that runner-up position overall in 2022, after which he rejoined PBM. Once the 2025 season is underway, Irwin will have been the team’s lone rider for two consecutive seasons.